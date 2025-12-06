Dangote targets global leadership in fertilizer and refining by 2028

Aliko Dangote has unveiled an ambitious industrial expansion plan targeting global leadership in both fertilizer production and oil refining within three years. Speaking at the formal launch of several major projects on December 11, Dangote outlined targets to quadruple urea output and exceed the world’s largest refinery capacity.

The group aims to boost urea output from its current three million tonnes to 12 million tonnes annually by 2028, surpassing the world’s largest existing producer. Dangote stated the company will be the number one fertilizer plant globally by 2028, surpassing the current world leader.

The conglomerate is pursuing similarly aggressive targets in refining. Dangote’s refinery, once fully operational, is expected to process 1.4 million barrels of crude per day, exceeding the 1.25 million barrel capacity of the world’s largest refinery. Dangote said the facility will be bigger than Reliance, referring to India’s Reliance Industries, whose Jamnagar complex currently leads globally.

Dangote Industries also plans to scale up petrochemical output to 2.4 million tonnes per year, reinforcing a strategy aimed at positioning Africa as a stronger force in global industrial supply chains. The company says its expanded distribution networks will ensure refined products and fertilizers reach markets across Southern and Eastern Africa, reducing the continent’s dependence on imports.

Beyond Nigeria, Dangote confirmed new ventures including a proposed copper refinery in Zambia, signalling broader ambitions in regional industrial diversification. He added the group will make Nigeria and Africa proud through these initiatives.

Analysts say the scale of the expansion could have significant ripple effects. Quadrupling urea production would add meaningful supply to a global fertilizer market increasingly exposed to price volatility. For African economies, a larger domestic supply could ease import costs, stabilize farm input availability and strengthen food security.

The refinery’s planned capacity could also reshape petroleum trade flows. If fully realized, Nigeria could transition from a major crude exporter to a significant supplier of refined fuels and petrochemicals. This shift would boost industrial activity, expand manufacturing opportunities and tighten regional trade integration.

The expansion represents one of the boldest industrial plans in Africa’s recent history. Dangote Industries has positioned itself as a key player in efforts to redefine Africa’s role in global production networks. The company’s existing cement operations already span multiple African countries, establishing a foundation for broader industrial expansion.

Nigeria currently imports most refined petroleum products despite being Africa’s largest crude oil producer. The expanded refinery capacity aims to address this paradox by processing domestic crude into finished products for local and regional markets. The move could reduce foreign exchange pressure on the Nigerian economy while creating employment opportunities.

The fertilizer expansion comes as global agricultural input costs remain elevated following supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions affecting traditional production centers. African farmers have faced particular challenges accessing affordable fertilizers, impacting agricultural productivity across the continent.

Dangote’s timeline sets 2028 as the target year for achieving these production milestones. The three year window will require substantial capital investment, completion of ongoing construction, operational scaling, and development of distribution infrastructure. Industry observers will monitor progress closely as the company works toward these targets.

The announcement carries implications for regional competitiveness, commodity markets and long term economic diversification across Africa. Success would mark a significant shift in the continent’s industrial capabilities and its integration into global manufacturing and commodity supply chains.