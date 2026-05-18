Dangote Raises Ethiopia Fertiliser Investment to US$4 Billion

Aliko Dangote has raised his group’s planned investment in a major Ethiopian fertiliser project to over $4 billion, making Ethiopia the second largest destination of Dangote Group spending across Africa after Nigeria.

The Nigerian billionaire announced the revised figure on Sunday, May 17, 2026, during a high profile visit to the project site in Gode, Ethiopia’s Somali region, where he was personally received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The two men toured the construction site together to assess progress on what is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious industrial projects on the continent.

The new commitment nearly doubles the original $2.5 billion price tag agreed when the project was signed in August 2024. Dangote Group attributed the increase to an expanded scope that now includes a 110 kilometre natural gas pipeline, a 120 megawatt (MW) power plant, a polypropylene packaging facility and a two million tonne nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) blending plant. The expanded infrastructure transforms the project from a single fertiliser plant into a fully integrated industrial ecosystem.

The flagship facility itself is designed to produce three million metric tonnes of urea per year and is structured as a joint venture, with Dangote Group holding a 60 percent stake and state owned Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) controlling the remaining 40 percent. Construction officially began in October 2025, and the plant is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2029. Once online, it will become East Africa’s largest modern fertiliser production hub.

Speaking in Gode, Dangote framed the project as part of a broader continental food security mission. He noted that Africa continues to import fertiliser at premium prices despite holding vast agricultural potential, and argued that the time had come for the continent to localise the inputs that feed its people. “Africa has the capacity to feed itself,” he told reporters, reaffirming a commitment to fertiliser self sufficiency that has come to define the group’s pan African strategy.

The Ethiopian leg of that strategy now accounts for nearly nine percent of Dangote Group’s total continental investment outlay through 2030, placing the Horn of Africa nation behind only Nigeria itself in the group’s expansion map. The project also forms part of Dangote’s Vision 2030 plan, which targets $100 billion in annual revenue and aims to scale the group’s urea output from three million tonnes today to twelve million tonnes by 2028, a level that would make Dangote the largest fertiliser producer on earth.

Energy supply for the Gode complex was secured in March 2026 through a 25 year, $4.2 billion natural gas agreement between Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) and China’s GCL Group. Under that deal, gas will be drawn from the Calub Gas Field in Ethiopia’s Ogaden Basin and delivered to the plant through a dedicated 108 kilometre pipeline, locking in feedstock costs for the project’s entire operational life and insulating it from global gas price volatility. Fertiliser economics are particularly sensitive to gas prices, which can account for up to 80 percent of urea production costs.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the project as far more than infrastructure, calling it a strategic investment in Ethiopia’s agricultural transformation, food security, industrial growth and economic self reliance. According to the Ethiopian leader, the facility will strengthen local production capacity, cut import dependence and directly support millions of Ethiopian farmers. He also commended the steady momentum across the site and praised Dangote as a trusted partner driving Ethiopia’s industrialisation agenda.

Ethiopia currently produces no inorganic fertiliser of its own and imports nearly all its needs through the Ethiopian Agricultural Businesses Corporation (EABC), distributing the product to farmers through cooperatives. The Gode facility is expected to reverse that dependence and ultimately position Ethiopia as a regional supplier to neighbouring East African markets that face similar import burdens.

For Dangote, the expanded Ethiopia bet reinforces a pattern that has come to define his approach to the continent. From the 650,000 barrel per day refinery in Lagos that turned Nigeria into a net petrol exporter in March 2026 to the proposed 12,000 ton per day sugar refinery in Ghana’s Bono Region, the group is steadily building an industrial architecture designed to replace imports, capture value at source and reduce Africa’s vulnerability to global supply shocks. The $4 billion Ethiopia commitment is now the clearest signal yet that the strategy is no longer aspirational. It is being built in concrete and steel, in Gode.