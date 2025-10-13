Dangote Opens US$160 Million Cement Plant in Ivory Coast

Dangote Cement officially launched operations Wednesday at its new cement plant in Attingué, about 30 kilometers north of Abidjan, marking a major expansion for the Nigerian industrial giant controlled by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote. The facility positions Côte d’Ivoire as the 11th African country to host one of the company’s production units.

The plant covers 50 hectares and has a production capacity of 3 million tonnes per year, representing an investment of roughly 100 billion CFA francs, around $160 million. It’s one of Dangote’s largest facilities outside Nigeria and signals the billionaire’s continued confidence in West African markets despite economic headwinds that have made some foreign investors nervous.

The unveiling took place during a press briefing at Novotel Abidjan Marcory, where company executives framed the investment as more than just another factory. Serge Gbotta, managing director of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire, described it as a statement of confidence in the country’s future and a commitment to produce high quality cement locally at competitive prices.

The plant is reportedly expected to generate over 1,000 direct jobs, offering opportunities to young Ivorians while stimulating growth for transporters, retailers, builders, suppliers, and other small and medium enterprises in the construction ecosystem. That job creation aspect matters particularly in a region where youth unemployment remains a persistent challenge.

Dangote, who has a net worth of nearly $25 billion as of September 2025, has built his industrial empire partly by betting on African markets that others consider too risky. His vision centers on African self reliance and producing goods locally rather than relying on imports. The Attingué plant fits squarely into that philosophy.

The facility will produce premium cement in multiple grades tailored for different construction needs. There’s CPJ 32.5R for masonry work, CPJ 42.5N for general buildings, and CPA 52.5 for large infrastructure projects. This variety allows the company to serve everything from small residential construction to major public works.

Stéphane Tchimou, the company’s commercial director in Côte d’Ivoire, indicated the new facility would help stabilize the market by ensuring cement availability year round. The company also plans to support small retailers through credit facilities and commercial assistance, recognizing that distribution networks matter as much as production capacity.

Beyond the factory itself, Dangote Cement plans community investments around Attingué. These include constructing access roads, clean water projects, and support for local health centers. It’s the kind of corporate social responsibility that helps build goodwill in communities where industrial operations can sometimes create tensions.

The timing of this launch reflects broader dynamics in West Africa’s construction sector. Infrastructure development continues accelerating across the region, driven by population growth, urbanization, and government investment in roads, bridges, and public buildings. Cement demand keeps rising, creating opportunities for producers who can deliver quality at competitive prices.

For Côte d’Ivoire specifically, the plant should reduce reliance on cement imports while potentially positioning the country as a regional hub for exports to neighboring markets. That fits with the government’s ambitions to strengthen the country’s industrial base and create more manufacturing jobs.

Dangote’s expansion into Côte d’Ivoire also intensifies competition in the Ivorian cement market, which has been dominated by established players like Lafarge Holcim, Cim Ivoire, and Cimaf. The Nigerian giant’s entry with significant production capacity and competitive pricing could reshape market dynamics and benefit consumers through lower prices.

The plant’s strategic location about 30 kilometers from Abidjan reduces logistics costs and makes distribution more efficient. Proximity to the economic capital matters enormously in industries like cement where transportation expenses can significantly impact final prices. Being close to major construction sites and distribution networks provides Dangote with built in competitive advantages.

This investment represents part of Dangote’s broader pan African expansion strategy. The conglomerate has been steadily building cement plants across the continent, leveraging economies of scale and local production to compete effectively. Each new plant strengthens the network and increases the company’s dominance in African cement markets.

What’s particularly notable about Dangote’s approach is the willingness to make substantial investments in African countries during periods when some international companies remain cautious. While others talk about Africa’s potential, Dangote puts billions of dollars into building actual production capacity. That’s created jobs, reduced import dependence, and demonstrated that African markets can support world class industrial operations.

The $160 million Attingué plant stands as the latest example of this strategy in action. It brings modern cement production to Côte d’Ivoire, creates employment opportunities, and contributes to the country’s industrial development. Whether it achieves the market impact Dangote envisions will depend on execution, but the investment itself signals continued confidence in West Africa’s economic trajectory.

For a region that’s seen plenty of promises but sometimes struggled to attract the kind of patient, long term industrial capital needed for development, Dangote’s expansion offers something concrete: factories that produce goods, employ workers, and contribute to building Africa’s infrastructure.