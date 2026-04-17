Dangote and Kganyago Sound Alarm on Africa’s Fuel Crisis

Two of Africa’s most influential economic voices delivered stark warnings in Washington on Thursday, with billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote predicting that most African carriers face collapse from surging jet fuel costs, while South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago signalled that his institution will not wait for inflation to arrive before acting.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings, Dangote said the majority of African airlines would be unable to survive the current fuel price environment driven by the Strait of Hormuz blockade. He noted that Nigerian carriers had already announced they would suspend operations by April 20 if prices were not brought down, a development that would sever key air connectivity across West Africa and disrupt commerce, tourism and medical supply chains dependent on air freight.

The fertilizer crisis drew equally blunt language. Dangote said fertilizer was selling for about $850, roughly double what it cost two months ago. He called on African governments to provide subsidies during the current planting season to shield farmers from input costs that would otherwise make cultivation economically unviable for smallholder producers across the continent.

Exports of urea fertilizer from the Dangote processing plant have risen as buyers seek alternative supply sources, with urea demand surging since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz pushed buyers to scramble for limited volumes. Dangote acknowledged that even a resolution of the US-Iran standoff would leave supply chains needing several months to normalise, given the depth of the backlog that has accumulated since the Strait was closed.

On monetary policy, Kganyago broke sharply from the posture being adopted by major central banks. He said the policy response should be to make the shock transitory rather than persistent, using the analogy of the 1879 Battle of Rorke’s Drift to argue that early, targeted action is preferable to waiting until inflationary momentum builds and requires a more aggressive response.

Kganyago told Bloomberg that the war’s impact on oil prices had validated the bank’s earlier caution, saying the adverse scenario was playing out, though not fully. His comments at the Spring Meetings build on the SARB’s March decision to hold its benchmark rate at 6.75 percent, when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously held rates and warned that hikes could be necessary if the conflict dragged on.

Analysts at Citi now expect the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates by 25 basis points each at its May and July meetings, a sharp reversal from the start of the year when three cuts totalling 75 basis points had been widely pencilled in. Consumer inflation could peak near 5 percent in early 2027 under a scenario where oil prices remain elevated for an extended period, the bank said.

Kganyago described the current environment as a sequence of shocks rather than a single event, with global fuel prices feeding into transport and logistics costs first, followed by fertilizer feeding into food production, and warned that the planting season beginning in October would be severely affected if fertilizer prices did not ease in the second half of the year.

The comments from both figures underscore the growing consensus among African policymakers and private sector leaders that the Strait of Hormuz disruption has created a supply shock with consequences that will outlast any near-term diplomatic resolution.