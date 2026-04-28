Dances With Wolves Actor Sentenced to Life for Sexual Assault

Nathan Chasing Horse, the American actor who appeared in the 1990 Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves, has been sentenced to life in prison after a Nevada jury convicted him on 13 charges, most of them related to the sexual assault of Indigenous women and girls.

Judge Jessica Peterson handed down the sentence on Monday in Clark County, Nevada. The verdict followed a trial in which prosecutors said Chasing Horse exploited his reputation as a Lakota medicine man over nearly two decades to abuse women and girls who sought his guidance at spiritual ceremonies and healing events.

Three women testified against him during the trial. One of the accusers, Corena Leone-LaCroix, who came forward publicly, was 14 years old when the assaults against her allegedly began in 2012. Chasing Horse denied all the charges and told the judge the outcome was a miscarriage of justice. A motion filed by his attorney for a new trial, which challenged the qualifications of a witness and raised statute of limitations arguments, was denied.

At the sentencing, victims and family members addressed the court, describing lasting trauma, damage to their faith, and the particular harm caused by Chasing Horse’s exploitation of sacred spiritual traditions. One victim spoke of ongoing physical complications from injuries sustained during the assaults. Another said she intended to use the moment as a turning point in rebuilding her life.

Chasing Horse was first arrested and indicted in the United States in 2023. Separate proceedings are pending in Canada, where he faces a sexual assault charge in British Columbia related to an alleged incident in 2018, and an outstanding warrant in Alberta where the Tsuutina Nation Police Service has confirmed it is working with Crown prosecutors on the matter.

Chasing Horse gained prominence as a young Sioux tribe member in Kevin Costner’s Dances With Wolves before travelling widely across Indigenous communities in the United States and Canada, where he built a following as a spiritual practitioner.