Dance Theatre Production Tackles Hidden Youth Addiction Crisis

Vivies Dance and Theatre Academy drew more than 2,000 patrons across two premieres in Accra with its contemporary dance theatre production, Addiction, igniting a national conversation about the silent forms of dependency consuming Ghana’s youth.

Organised by the academy’s senior dance group in partnership with DLP and supported by the Creative Arts Agency, the production used movement, music and immersive storytelling to expose how addiction among young people now extends well beyond substance abuse to include social media obsession, gambling, toxic relationships, peer validation and destructive emotional coping habits.

Academy Chief Executive Vivian Boateng said the concept was rooted in personal experience, noting that her own relationship with her phone during the early stages of her business first opened her eyes to how widely addiction operates across age groups. She described the production as a direct wake-up call to parents, schools and policymakers who may be underestimating the psychological battles young people face daily.

At its core, Addiction traced a narrative arc from temptation through entrapment and toward awareness, freedom and healing. Audiences were visibly moved as dancers translated loneliness, peer pressure and emotional conflict into expressive choreography, with many patrons connecting personally with the realities on stage.

“The comments and questions from students after the first show were heartbreaking,” said lead choreographer and Academy Captain Omoyemi Davies.

Davies appealed to government agencies, corporate organisations and creative industry stakeholders to invest more in socially driven productions, arguing that dance and theatre remain powerful advocacy tools capable of initiating conversations society often avoids.

The academy says Addiction has grown beyond a stage performance into a sustained movement for awareness, empathy and healing, demonstrating that creative arts can educate and transform lives far beyond the auditorium.