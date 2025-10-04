Dan Drizzy’s “R2BEES”: Ghana’s rising star redefines Afrobeats ambition

In the ever-expanding soundscape of Afrobeats and African urban music, Ghanaian-Nigerian artist, Dan Drizzy, is carving a lane that’s both unapologetically street and undeniably global. His new EP, “R2BEES (Refuse to Be Broke)”, is more than a record; it’s a manifesto of survival, defiance, and self-made ambition. Listen here: https://waverlymusik.lnk.to/R2BEESEP

Blending West African grit with the fluidity of R&B, Dancehall, Afroswing, and Hip-Hop, “R2BEES” captures the mindset of an artist determined to transcend limits. It is the voice of a generation that has weathered betrayal, poverty, and doubt, and turned them into fuel for something greater.

Dan Drizzy’s versatility makes “R2BEES” a project that resonates beyond Ghana’s borders. On ‘Can’t Kill a Man (CKAM)’, he blends Afroswing bounce with Dancehall-rooted drums and silky R&B melodies, a defiant anthem declaring that no obstacle can break his spirit.

‘Thy Kingdom Come’, with Ghanaian heavyweight Yaa Pono and DJ Perbi, offers a spiritual yet celebratory anthem of faith and loyalty, a song as fitting in Accra’s streets as on a global playlist. ‘10,000 Men’ leans into Reggae-infused Afro-rhythms, combining prayer-like introspection with a war cry for resilience, echoing a sound deeply rooted in African struggle and uplift.

‘We$t $ide Boy$’ delivers swagger and groove, celebrating the rise of a new generation of West African dreamers who live large without apology. ’Throwback’ dives into personal battles with frenemies and doubt, transforming pain into confidence and a bold declaration of survival.

‘Sariki’, featuring Nigerian legend Duncan Mighty and Ghana’s Spl Daddy, expands the project into a continental conversation, a declaration of kingship, street legacy, and cultural pride that bridges Ghana and Nigeria.

For Drizzy, “R2BEES” is not just about refusing poverty, but it’s about refusing limitations. “It’s about more than money,” he explains. “It’s about resilience, building a legacy, and defining myself on my own terms.”

With “R2BEES”, Dan Drizzy proves he is more than a rising act. He’s part of a wave of African artists pushing boundaries, refusing to be boxed in, and carrying the sounds of the continent to the world stage.