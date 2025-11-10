Dame Urges New Lawyers to Prioritize Skills Over Money

Former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has counseled newly called lawyers to focus on mastering legal practice instead of pursuing financial gain during their first three years at the bar.

Dame told attendees of the 2025 Learned Dinner that law practice differs fundamentally from academic study. He emphasized that newly qualified lawyers must now sharpen their practical skills through hands-on experience rather than classroom theory. Those who quickly grasp practice techniques and processes will solidify their chosen profession and position themselves for long-term success, he explained.

The head of chambers at Dame and Partners delivered his remarks on Friday, November 7, 2025, at White Restaurant, next to Soho, Airport. The Law Students Network (LSN), the Legal Directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Dame and Partners organized the event.

Drawing on Shakespeare, Dame encouraged the budding lawyers to maintain collegiality despite professional adversity. “As Shakespeare said, we must be adversaries in law, but we must eat and drink as friends. Even when you do cases against each other and your colleague needs help, you must extend the help to him or her,” he stated. He added that lawyers must sharpen their legal arsenal to remain superior to opponents.

Gary Nimako Marfo, Director of Legal Affairs for the NPP and a lawyer in private practice, urged newly enrolled lawyers to hold their fidelity to the law above political considerations. He indicated that the NPP Legal Directorate stands ready to support them as they grow their practices. Marfo noted that the party would rely on the collective knowledge and experience of new lawyers as it pursues a political comeback in the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“You have a lot to learn at the bar. I quite remember that one of my juniors joined about ten years ago. Every time he brought me processes, I kept cancelling them, and I did not tell him why I was cancelling his work,” Marfo recalled. He revealed it took about seven years before he explained his reasons to that junior, who has since grown and now supervises others. “Do not put money first at this early stage of your practice. Be guided by the ethics of the profession,” Marfo remarked.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, also a lawyer in private practice and former minister for works and housing in the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration, pointed out that new lawyers have access to experienced practitioners who have built prominent practices. He urged the budding lawyers to take advantage of the wealth of experience available, drawing from his own nine years of practice that has paid off immensely.

“There was a particular matter we were handling recently, and I was unsure of the approach to use, so I consulted with a senior and explained my plan to him. He said no, and he suggested the approach I should use. Something that a few seniors had attempted in the past and did not work, when we used the proposed approach, it just worked to perfection,” Oppong Nkrumah said.

Kow Essuman, counsel to former President Akufo-Addo who also graced the occasion, recounted his experience of being called to the bar after studying law in the United Kingdom and other countries. He expressed an endless love for the law and noted that the more one practices, the better one becomes at it. “We live in a developing country, which means that our legal systems, our democracy, the rule of law, and everything we are doing are actually setting a path for the future. Don’t say that you don’t have a path. Be very aware of what you are doing and be mindful of the fact that we are a developing country,” Essuman posited.

The LSN is an organization for law students of Ghana interested in policy development, research, and community development. The Network’s aims and objectives include providing a platform for law students to undertake research and engage in discussions on legal, policy, and emerging issues related to social, political, and economic sectors in Ghana. The organization fosters a community of learning and intellectual exchange among law students interested in policy and socioeconomic development. It promotes awareness and understanding of legal and policy matters within the broader community and contributes to national development through research, policy advice, and advocacy. The Network also demands accountability from the national government, student leadership, and management of legal education across the country while promoting excellence in academic work and students’ leadership.