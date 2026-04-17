Damang Mine Reverts to Ghana Today as Gold Fields Confirms Final Handover

Gold Fields Ghana Limited has confirmed that ownership and operational control of the Damang Mine formally reverts to the Government of Ghana today, Saturday, April 18, 2026, as the company’s mining lease reaches its expiry date, closing a chapter in one of Ghana’s most significant resource sovereignty transitions in recent years.

In a press statement, Gold Fields said the transition is proceeding as planned under the structured framework agreed with government in April 2025, when a one-year non-renewable lease extension was granted to allow for an orderly handover. The company described its role as strictly technical and operational, limited to supporting a safe transfer of the asset.

“The outcome of the process is entirely determined by Government,” Gold Fields stated, making clear that all decisions on future ownership and operatorship rest solely with the state.

The handover has been coordinated in close collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Minerals Commission of Ghana, and a government-appointed Transition Team. Priority throughout the process has been placed on safeguarding jobs, protecting contractor agreements, maintaining operational stability, and sustaining continuity for host communities in the Western Region dependent on the mine.

The Minerals Commission’s Tender Committee recommended Engineers and Planners Limited (E&P) as the preferred bidder for the Damang lease on April 7, 2026, with the company scoring 93.15 percent in the technical and commercial evaluation and demonstrating access to $505 million in financing against a government threshold of $500 million. The government formally endorsed the recommendation, though the arrangement still requires parliamentary approval before a substantive lease is formalised.

A government transition team is expected to assume interim leadership and operatorship from today, pending appointment of the substantive operator.

A feasibility study submitted by Gold Fields to the Minerals Commission in December 2025 found the mine could continue producing for approximately nine more years, with projected annual output of between 100,000 and 150,000 ounces of gold and an estimated capital requirement of around $600 million.

Since 2000, Gold Fields has invested approximately $5 billion across its Damang and Tarkwa operations and contributed about $2.9 billion to the Ghanaian state through taxes, royalties, and dividends. Its Ghana workforce stands at over 7,000 employees, 99 percent of whom are Ghanaian nationals. The company said it remains committed to its continued operations at the Tarkwa Mine, describing Ghana as a cornerstone jurisdiction in its global portfolio.

The Damang handover is the most concrete test yet of Ghana’s push to assert greater sovereign control over its extractive sector and deliver indigenous ownership of a major gold mine.