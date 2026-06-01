Damang Mine Invests US$250m in Equipment Fleet

Indigenous miner Damang Gold Mine has begun a US$250 million equipment drive, with the first 52 heavy machines arriving in the Western Region to expand production at the gold mine.

Damang Gold Mine Limited, a subsidiary of Dzata Holdings owned by mining entrepreneur Ibrahim Mahama, says the purchase is one of the largest capital injections by a wholly Ghanaian owned operator in the large scale sector in recent years. The first tranche is being transported to the Damang site, with the rest of the package due in later batches over the coming months. The phased approach is meant to keep the mine running while crews are trained and the new machinery is calibrated and integrated.

The fleet comprises seven Liebherr excavators, 15 Caterpillar 395 excavators and 30 Caterpillar 777 dump trucks, equipment widely used in high output open pit mines. The excavators will handle overburden stripping, ore extraction and bench mining, while the trucks move ore and waste between the pit, stockpiles and processing plant. Management expects the upgrade to lift throughput, shorten cycle times, improve ore recovery and cut reliance on older or outsourced machines.

The investment caps a swift shift into ownership for Mahama, whose Engineers and Planners (E&P) won the Damang lease in April 2026 after the 30-year tenure of South Africa’s Gold Fields ended, in what the government framed as a move toward local control of gold assets. The transition rests on E&P’s three decades as a mining contractor, and the firm has secured a US$205 million syndicated loan from Stanbic, Standard Bank, Ecobank and Absa and plans to invest about US$1.2 billion across its Damang and Tarkwa operations. Mahama has framed the push as a statement of intent. “I just want to prove that we can invest in ourselves in this country,” he said.

The expansion is expected to create jobs for operators, maintenance technicians, engineers, safety officers and logistics staff, while local suppliers of fuel, tyres, spare parts and servicing stand to gain from rising demand. In nearby Western Region communities, the mine anticipates more subcontracting, transport and ancillary business as operations scale up.

For an industry long dominated by foreign multinationals, the outlay signals that indigenous firms can mobilise serious capital and move from providing services into owning and running strategic mineral assets.