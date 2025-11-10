Damang Golf Club Set to Host 2025 PGA Championship

Mr. Akwasi Prempeh, course director at the Damang Golf Club, has disclosed that they are ready to host the 2025 edition of the prestigious professional golf tournament in the Western Region of Ghana.

He said top golfers across the continent of Africa will be joining Ghanaian professional players to compete in the four day event. According to Mr. Prempeh, outstanding performers will be rewarded with attractive prizes. The tournament director expressed confidence that the course is in excellent condition to host the championship, which has become one of the most anticipated events on Ghana’s golfing calendar.

The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Ghana Championship at Damang has historically attracted top golfers from across West Africa and beyond. Nigerian Sunday Olapade won the most recent edition in December 2023, defeating Ghanaian favourite Kojo Barnni on countback after both players tied on a score of 286. Olapade took home the handsome cash prize of GH₵80,000, while Vincent Torgah, another huge favourite for the regular category, followed in third position after registering a score of 287.

One of the most excited golf personalities on this occasion is Alhaji Ahmed Padori, the Director of Operations of the PGA Ghana. Ahmed Padori is very passionate about golf development and has played for a long time. He is the mover and shaker of the PGA, alongside Mr. Akwasi Prempeh, the tournament director. They are most grateful to Genser and other sponsors of the PGA.

The Damang Golf Club, operated by Gold Fields Ghana, has established itself as a premier venue for professional golf in West Africa. The four day championship typically features multiple categories, including regular professionals, seniors, and more recently, ladies’ divisions. Previous editions have seen prize packages exceeding GH₵160,000 split among the top 30 golfers, making it one of the most lucrative tournaments in the region.

The tournament serves as the flagship event of PGA Ghana, attracting golfers from several African countries. In 2019, Nigeria’s Christopher Francis demonstrated exceptional skill by leading with an opening score of 65 at the Damang Golf Course in Tarkwa. The event has also produced multiple Ghanaian champions, including Vincent Torgah, who completed a treble at one edition, and Kojo Barnni, who won multiple times before his 2023 defeat.

Gold Fields has been the headline sponsor of the championship for many years, with support from companies including Genser Energy, Zen Ghana, BCL Boison Construction, WEC Construction, GASO Petroleum, and several other corporate partners. The sponsors’ consistent support has elevated the tournament’s profile and prize money, making it attractive to professional golfers across Africa.

The championship typically follows a series of qualifier tournaments held at various golf clubs across Ghana, including the Celebrity Golf Club in Accra, Royal Golf Club in Kumasi, and Achimota Golf Club. These qualifiers, known as the “Road to Damang” series, allow golfers to accumulate ranking points and prepare for the main championship. Winners of these qualifiers often go on to compete strongly at the Damang finals.

Rev. Akwasi Prempeh has served in various capacities for PGA Ghana over the years, including as tournament director and course manager. His dedication to the sport, alongside Alhaji Ahmed Padori’s operational leadership, has been instrumental in maintaining the high standards of Ghana’s premier golf tournament. Their collaborative efforts have ensured the consistent organization of the championship despite various challenges.

The 2025 edition promises to be another showcase of African golfing talent, with Ghanaian professionals eager to reclaim the title after Nigeria’s Sunday Olapade’s victory. Prominent Ghanaian golfers, including Kojo Barnni, Vincent Torgah, Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, Augustine Manasseh, and Lucky Ayisah, are expected to compete. The tournament not only provides entertainment but also contributes to the development of golf in Ghana and across West Africa.