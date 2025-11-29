Dalex Finance CEO Urges Revenue Authority to Plug Leakages

Joe Jackson, chief executive officer of Dalex Finance, has called on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to address leakages in the tax system to ensure collected revenue is not wasted. The financial expert emphasized that without fixing revenue leaks, taxes collected will fail to support development needs adequately.

Jackson’s appeal comes amid ongoing concerns about Ghana’s revenue collection efficiency and capacity to meet fiscal targets. The GRA must address leakages to rake in the needed revenue for development, he stated, stressing that plugging these gaps is essential for maximizing domestic revenue mobilization.

Ghana loses approximately 6 billion Ghana cedis annually through various forms of revenue leakages, according to figures cited by tax experts. This sum includes 3 billion cedis lost to corruption, 2 billion cedis from mining sector losses, and additional losses from transfer pricing and customs undervaluation. These losses far exceed the 3 billion US dollar International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout spread over three years.

Professor Abdallah Ali Nakyea, associate professor at the University of Ghana School of Law and director of Ali Nakyea & Associates, noted that Ghana could be financially self sufficient if these leakages were properly addressed through technological interventions. He questioned whether Ghana needs the IMF given the scale of preventable revenue losses.

The GRA has made progress with automation, making it easier for taxpayers to file returns online and obtain tax clearances. However, experts argue that more comprehensive integration is needed across government agencies. Professor Ali Nakyea emphasized that technology is the way forward but stressed the importance of allowing networks to communicate with other institutions.

In 2022, Ghana collected revenue of 75 billion cedis, which increased to 104 billion cedis in 2024. However, these figures do not account for the cost of collection, which would provide a better measurement of performance. The consensus among financial analysts is that Ghana has sufficient potential revenue sources but needs better technological systems to plug leakages, enforce compliance, and build lasting institutional capacity.

Jackson has consistently advocated for stronger revenue mobilization efforts while warning about the challenges facing government finances. Speaking on Morning Starr earlier this year, he acknowledged that scrapping the Electronic Transfer Levy (E Levy) and betting tax would provide financial relief for Ghanaians but warned that the government faces a tough challenge in replacing lost revenue. These tax cuts, which align with public sentiment and manifesto promises, will free up an estimated 2 billion cedis in disposable income.

The finance expert noted that mining companies have been asked to pay more through the Growth and Sustainability Levy, and the tax refund rate has been adjusted downward from 6 percent to 4 percent. These are the two main measures intended to counterbalance revenue loss from scrapped taxes. Jackson expressed cautious optimism but maintained skepticism about whether these measures would provide sufficient coverage.

Jackson described the government’s 2025 budget as a high wire act aimed at addressing multiple demands from Ghanaians while ensuring economic stability. Ghanaians had expressed clearly that they did not want certain taxes, but they also wanted other things like teacher training allowances, nursing training allowances, and infrastructure, making it a balancing act, he explained.

The Dalex Finance CEO emphasized that Ghana’s economic recovery will require difficult decisions, noting there is no quick fix to fiscal challenges. The country is coming from a period of crisis where servicing debt consumed 50 percent of tax revenue, and Ghana is not out of the woods yet, he cautioned.

Jackson previously blamed excessive borrowing for nearly collapsing the Ghanaian economy. He revealed that it was unfortunate for government to spend 47 percent of its tax revenue servicing debt when public debt reached 291 billion cedis in 2020, approximately 76.1 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He argued that Ghana’s exchange rate problems stem from large interest payments to external investors and repatriation of dividends to foreign investors rather than trade balances.

Tax experts have called for better cross agency technological linkages to curb revenue leakages. They noted that while technology is critical, it must be accompanied by cultural change and political will to address corruption and improve governance. Future contracts with revenue assurance companies should include provisions for capacity building to ensure that over time, the nation’s own capacity is improved and external support becomes less necessary.

The government extended the Special Import Levy until 2028, a measure Jackson acknowledged may not be popular but is necessary given Ghana’s economic reality. He stressed that the country will not get out of its situation in a painless manner or by spending its way out, but by facing up to challenges, taking difficult decisions, and making necessary sacrifices.

Jackson concluded that at this moment, Ghanaians must wish the government well so it can bring relief, while recognizing that there is no substitute for the sacrifices needed to secure a better future. His call for addressing tax system leakages forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s fiscal position and reduce dependence on external financing.