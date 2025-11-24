Dakar Set To Host First ECOFEST In November

The Senegalese Minister of Culture, Crafts and Tourism, Mr. Amadou Ba, has officially launched preparations for the maiden edition of the West African Arts and Culture Festival (ECOFEST), scheduled to take place in Dakar from 30 November to 6 December 2025.

The announcement was made on Thursday, 20 November, during a press conference at the Museum of Black Civilisations. The festival is jointly organised by the ECOWAS Commission, the UEMOA Commission, and the Republic of Senegal.

Joined by the Secretary of State for Historical Heritage and Cultural and Creative Industries, Mr. Bakary Sarr, and the ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, the Minister outlined the themes and progress of preparations. He stressed that Senegal is hosting ECOFEST “with responsibility and humility,” noting that creativity and cultural industries remain vital drivers of growth, dialogue, and regional integration.

ECOFEST is designed as a multidisciplinary platform to showcase the artistic, cultural, and culinary heritage of West Africa. This year’s edition will focus on the theme: “Socio-political changes and crises in West Africa, and the decisive role of culture in peace, cohesion, and living together.” The week-long programme will feature exhibitions, performances, professional meetings, artistic residencies, and forums for reflection.

Mr. Sarr highlighted the symbolic and community dimension of the festival, stressing that integration, social cohesion, and cultural development are central to the values promoted by ECOWAS and UEMOA.

Minister Ba concluded by praising the mobilisation of cultural and institutional actors, assuring that Dakar is ready to welcome delegations, artists, and audiences from across the region for this historic first edition.