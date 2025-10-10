Daddy Lumba’s Wife Files Injunction Against December Funeral Plans

The wife and children of late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, have filed an injunction against funeral arrangements announced for December 6, 2025. The direct family, comprising his legal wife Akosua Serwah Fosuh and their children, claim the funeral arrangements were made without their consent.

DL FM announced on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, that December 6 has been set as the date for the funeral of the late Daddy Lumba at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. However, this announcement has sparked controversy and legal action from the musician’s immediate family.

In a press statement dated October 9, 2025, and signed by the Family Secretary on behalf of the direct family, the statement expressed shock that funeral plans for the late singer were being publicly announced on social media without any consultation with his legal wife or children.

The statement explained that since Mr. Fosuh’s death on July 26, 2025, there has been a deliberate effort to exclude his wife from discussions and decisions regarding the funeral. The family described this as disrespectful and contrary to cultural and moral values.

According to court documents, Akosua Serwah Fosuh has filed an interlocutory injunction at the Kumasi High Court to halt the ongoing funeral preparations, asserting her position as Lumba’s sole legal wife. The legal action represents the family’s attempt to reclaim control over funeral arrangements for the beloved musician.

The dispute highlights tensions that have emerged since the highlife icon’s passing. Mrs. Fosuh and her children argue that as the direct family, they should have primary say in how their husband and father is laid to rest. The exclusion from planning discussions has compelled them to seek court intervention to protect what they describe as their rightful role in the process.

The 61 year old icon, known for his timeless hits and lasting influence on Ghanaian music, passed away after a short illness. His death sent shockwaves through Ghana’s entertainment industry and beyond, with fans and fellow musicians mourning the loss of one of highlife’s most celebrated voices.

The announcement followed weeks of consultations between the family, the Musicians Union of Ghana, and other stakeholders. However, it appears these consultations did not adequately include or satisfy the immediate family’s expectations for involvement in the arrangements.

The legal filing raises questions about who holds authority over funeral decisions when multiple parties claim familial connection to a deceased public figure. In Ghanaian culture, funeral arrangements typically involve extended family input, but the nuclear family generally holds primary decision making power, particularly regarding timing and major arrangements.

The situation becomes more complex when the deceased is a public figure whose funeral is expected to attract thousands of mourners and significant media attention. Balancing family wishes with public expectations and logistical requirements can create tensions, especially when communication breaks down among stakeholders.

Mrs. Fosuh’s assertion of her position as Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife suggests there may be competing claims or complications regarding the musician’s marital status. Such disputes are not uncommon when prominent figures pass away, particularly if relationships were complex or not fully documented during their lifetime.

The choice of Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the venue indicates expectations of a massive turnout befitting Daddy Lumba’s stature in Ghanaian music. The stadium, with its large capacity, would accommodate the thousands of fans, musicians, and dignitaries expected to pay their final respects to the highlife legend.

Daddy Lumba’s contributions to Ghanaian music spanned decades, with countless hits that became soundtracks to generations of Ghanaians’ lives. His unique voice, storytelling ability, and musical innovation earned him a place among Ghana’s most revered musicians, making his funeral a significant national event regardless of when or where it ultimately occurs.

The injunction filing means the December 6 date now hangs in uncertainty pending court proceedings. If the court grants the injunction, funeral planners would need to halt preparations and potentially negotiate new arrangements that satisfy the immediate family’s concerns. This could delay the funeral and require fresh consultations to reach agreement among all parties.

The dispute also highlights broader questions about how celebrity funerals should be organized when family dynamics are complicated. While the public and industry stakeholders have legitimate interests in honoring a cultural icon, the immediate family’s grief and wishes must be respected as primary considerations in such decisions.

As the legal process unfolds, many hope the parties can find common ground that honors both Daddy Lumba’s legacy and his family’s dignity. The musician’s memory deserves a sendoff that brings people together rather than dividing them, but achieving that unity may require difficult conversations and compromises among those claiming authority over the arrangements.

For now, fans and the music industry wait to see how the court will rule and whether negotiations can produce funeral plans acceptable to all parties. The situation serves as a reminder that even in death, beloved public figures can become focal points for complex family and cultural dynamics that require sensitivity and wisdom to navigate.