Daddy Lumba’s Final Funeral Set for December

Ghana will bid farewell to highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known worldwide as Daddy Lumba, on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, the family announced this week.

The announcement followed weeks of consultations between the family, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, reflecting the national significance of honoring one of Africa’s most celebrated musicians. The decision to hold the ceremony in Kumasi recognizes Daddy Lumba’s deep roots in the Ashanti Region, where his extraordinary musical journey began more than four decades ago.

Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra after a short illness. He was 60. His death shocked a nation that had watched him shape Ghana’s musical landscape for generations, creating timeless songs that became the soundtrack to countless lives. Few knew about his health challenges before that devastating morning when news of his passing spread across the country.

The loss triggered an immediate outpouring of grief. Government officials, fellow musicians, and millions of fans struggled to process the sudden absence of a voice that had accompanied them through weddings, funerals, celebrations, and moments of quiet reflection. Daddy Lumba wasn’t just a musician; he was a cultural institution whose songs captured the Ghanaian experience with unmatched authenticity.

In the days following his death, the government collaborated with the Creative Arts Agency to organize a candlelight vigil at Independence Square in Accra on August 2. Thousands gathered to remember the man whose music had given voice to their joys, sorrows, and everything between. A book of condolence opened at his East Legon residence, where fans, friends, and colleagues lined up to pay tribute to the icon whose influence extended far beyond music.

The one-week observance held later in Accra brought together Ghana’s entertainment elite. Top musicians, government officials, and industry stakeholders including Bessa Simons of MUSIGA and Mark Okraku-Mantey gathered to celebrate a life that had enriched Ghanaian culture immeasurably. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reportedly donated GH₵100,000 to support the funeral arrangements, underscoring how Daddy Lumba’s contributions transcended entertainment to become part of the national heritage.

Sources close to the family indicate the funeral will be themed “A Celebration of a Legendary Life,” an appropriate title for someone who lived as fully as Daddy Lumba did. The ceremony will feature performances by leading Ghanaian musicians and tributes from political and entertainment personalities who’ve been shaped by his artistry. Organizers expect thousands of fans from across the country to fill the Baba Yara Stadium, creating a final send-off worthy of the man who gave so much to Ghanaian music.

Born on September 29, 1964, in Nsuta in the Ashanti Region, Charles Kwadwo Fosu began his musical career as part of the Lumba Brothers alongside Nana Acheampong in Germany. That partnership produced memorable music, but it was his solo career that would redefine modern highlife and establish him as one of Africa’s most influential artists.

Daddy Lumba’s music resonated because it spoke truth. Songs like “Aben Wo Ha,” “Yentie Obiaa,” “Playboy,” “Theresa,” and “Sika Asem” weren’t just catchy tunes; they were stories about real life, told with honesty and wrapped in melodies that burrowed into your soul. He sang about love, money, betrayal, faith, and everyday struggles with a directness that made listeners feel seen and understood.

His influence on Ghanaian music can’t be overstated. An entire generation of musicians grew up studying his vocal phrasing, his lyrical sophistication, and his ability to blend traditional highlife with contemporary sounds. He demonstrated that you could honor musical traditions while pushing them forward, that commercial success and artistic integrity weren’t mutually exclusive.

What made Daddy Lumba special wasn’t just his talent, though he had that in abundance. It was his consistency over more than three decades, his ability to remain relevant as musical trends changed, and his genuine connection with ordinary Ghanaians. He understood their aspirations and anxieties because he’d lived them, and that authenticity came through in every song.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium setting carries symbolic weight. It’s one of Ghana’s most iconic venues, a place where national moments happen. Choosing it for Daddy Lumba’s funeral acknowledges that his passing is indeed a national moment, a collective loss that transcends regions, generations, and social classes.

For those who’ll gather in Kumasi on December 6, the funeral represents more than saying goodbye to a beloved musician. It’s an opportunity to reflect on how deeply music shapes our lives, on how certain voices become inseparable from our memories and identity. Daddy Lumba’s songs will continue playing at parties, in taxis, on radio stations across Ghana. But the man who created them, who poured his gift into four decades of music, deserves this moment of collective remembrance.

The funeral will also serve as a reminder of highlife’s enduring relevance. While musical genres rise and fall, highlife remains Ghana’s signature sound, and Daddy Lumba was its modern master. He proved the genre could evolve without losing its soul, that it could speak to young and old alike.

As December 6 approaches, preparations will intensify. Families will make travel arrangements, musicians will rehearse tributes, and organizers will work to ensure the ceremony honors Daddy Lumba’s legacy appropriately. The Baba Yara Stadium will transform into a space for collective mourning and celebration, where Ghana comes together to thank a man who gave so much.

Daddy Lumba’s music will outlive us all. His songs will play at future weddings, comfort future heartbreaks, and introduce future generations to the magic of well-crafted highlife. But on December 6, Ghana pauses to say farewell to the person behind the music, to honor Charles Kwadwo Fosu who became Daddy Lumba and, in doing so, became immortal.