Daddy Lumba’s Family Issues Stern Warning to Former Manager, Roman Fada

The family of the late Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has issued a stern warning to the musician’s former manager, Philip Kwabena Agyeman Appiah-Kubi, also known as Roman Fada, over what they describe as unauthorized and misleading actions.

In a press statement dated November 6, 2025, the family expressed “deep concern” about recent activities by Roman Fada, alleging that his conduct was “detrimental to ongoing family discussions and arrangements.”

The statement, jointly signed by Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, wife of the late artiste, and Ernestina Brempomaa Fosuh, his sister, cautioned Roman Fada to immediately desist from spreading false information and distributing funeral invitations that had not been approved by the family.

“We wish to make it clear that all official communications and arrangements regarding the funeral of our beloved husband, father, and brother will come directly from the family,” the statement emphasized.

The family further urged the public, fans, and media outlets to disregard any unofficial information or materials circulating in connection with the funeral arrangements.

Daddy Lumba, one of Ghana’s most celebrated highlife musicians, passed away earlier this year, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that spans several decades.