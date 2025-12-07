Daddy Lumba’s Family Denounces False Funeral Poster, Sets Record Straight on Widow’s Status

The family of the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, has issued a firm rebuttal to what it calls distortions surrounding his funeral plans and the public portrayal of his widow, Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh.

In a statement, the family distanced itself from a funeral poster that has been circulating online, describing it as unauthorized and misleading. The poster lists Mrs. Fosuh alongside another woman as “widow,” a move the family says misrepresents her and incorporates names “added for cosmetic reasons.” They urged the public to completely disregard the artwork.

The family also responded sharply to remarks made by Mr. Kofi Owusu on an entertainment show, where he dismissed Mrs. Fosuh’s German marriage certificate as an “Ashtown document.” They called his comments “pathetic, uninformed, and hostile,” stressing that the marriage certificate is fully legitimate and internationally recognized.

Addressing claims about their spokesperson, the family reaffirmed their confidence in Evangelist Papa Shee, also known as Nana Yaw Akosah. They said he has long been a trusted confidant of the late musician and is properly authorised to represent them.

Commenting on a recent ruling by Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, the family acknowledged the judgment but signaled their intention to seek legal clarification on portions they disagree with, particularly those affecting the dignity of Daddy Lumba’s widow and children.

The statement ended with a reassurance to Ghanaians—especially those residing in Germany—about the credibility of German marriage documents, which the family described as “the Mercedes-Benz of marriage certificates.” They pledged to honour the late musician’s memory with integrity and transparency.