Daddy Lumba’s Children Distance Themselves From Funeral Legal Battle

The children of late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, have publicly disassociated themselves from the ongoing legal dispute surrounding their father’s funeral arrangements, even as the battle over who has the right to bury the celebrated musician intensifies.

In a statement dated October 15 and signed by Charlyn Fosuh on behalf of all the children Daddy Lumba had with Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, the siblings clarified that they are not parties to the court proceedings and wish to remain neutral in the family conflicts.

“It has come to our attention that there is an ongoing court process regarding the funeral and burial arrangements of our beloved father, the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba,” the statement read. “We, the children of Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba, wish to clarify that we are not parties to this legal process and that we do not wish to be involved in any disputes or conflicts surrounding the funeral arrangements.”

The clarification comes amid a complex legal battle that has exposed deep fissures within Daddy Lumba’s family and raised fundamental questions about how Ghanaian law reconciles statutory marriages conducted abroad with traditional customary practices at home.

At the heart of the dispute are two women who claim to be Daddy Lumba’s legitimate widow: Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, his legal wife under German law, and Priscilla Ofori, known as Odo Broni, whom the extended family recognizes as his wife under Akan customary tradition.

Akosua Serwaa Fosuh filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court seeking an injunction to stop the funeral, which was originally scheduled for December 6. She claims the nuclear family was excluded from funeral planning decisions announced unilaterally by the extended family.

In her suit, Akosua Serwaa is requesting the court to declare her the sole surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and grant her exclusive rights to perform widowhood and funeral rites. She maintains that as the legal wife married under German law on December 23, 2004, in Bornheim, Germany, she should have primary authority over burial decisions.

Her legal team has emphasized that under Section 1306 of the German Civil Code, bigamy is strictly prohibited. Any second marriage while a first marriage remains valid is legally void under German law, they argue, which should make Akosua Serwaa’s status as legal widow uncontestable.

The statement from her camp expressed shock at discovering funeral arrangements through social media rather than direct family consultation. “On 8 October 2025, Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu granted an interview in which he publicly announced a funeral date for Mr Fosuh without consulting Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosuh or their children,” the family stated. “This action shows a complete lack of respect for the immediate family, who must make appropriate preparations before travelling to Ghana for the funeral.”

However, lawyers for the Fosu Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta have mounted a vigorous defense, arguing that Akosua Serwaa forfeited her marital rights through desertion and that the extended family recognizes Odo Broni as Daddy Lumba’s legitimate wife.

In a letter dated October 1 and signed by Fati Ali Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, the family’s legal team alleged that Akosua Serwaa refused to relocate to Ghana with her husband when he fell seriously ill approximately 15 years ago. They characterized this as desertion under Akan customary practice.

According to the lawyers, Akosua Serwaa later presented traditional drinks to signify dissolution of the marriage, a customary rite recognized in Akan tradition. They further claim that in February 2018, she wrote to Daddy Lumba announcing her intention to begin divorce proceedings, raising allegations that the musician denied at the time.

“Our client informs us that Priscilla Ofori, also known as Odo Broni, is married to the late Daddy Lumba and was the woman who lived with him through thick and thin and were blessed with six children for over fifteen years they lived together till his final day on earth,” the letter stated. “Suffice it to say that when your client deserted the late Daddy Lumba, Odo Broni was there for him. It is therefore our clear instructions to state that Odo Broni is a recognised wife of the late Daddy Lumba and same is recognised by the Fosu Royal family.”

The competing claims have created a legal quandary that tests Ghana’s pluralistic legal system, which recognizes both statutory law and customary practices. The core question facing the court is whether an Akan customary rite can legally dissolve a German statutory marriage within Ghana’s jurisdiction.

Under the principle of lex loci celebrationis, the law of the place where a marriage was celebrated typically governs its validity and dissolution. However, Ghana’s legal system also gives significant weight to customary law, particularly in matters involving traditional practices and family structures.

The dispute carries implications that extend far beyond this single case. The outcome could establish important precedents for Ghana’s diaspora community, particularly regarding inheritance rights, property distribution, and burial authority when statutory marriages abroad conflict with customary arrangements at home.

If the court upholds the customary dissolution argument, Odo Broni could be recognized as a legitimate spouse entitled to rights under Ghana’s Intestate Succession Law, which grants inheritance shares to legal spouses and children. Such a ruling would also validate the extended family’s authority to make funeral decisions.

Conversely, if the court determines that the German statutory marriage remained valid until Daddy Lumba’s death, Akosua Serwaa’s claims would be strengthened, potentially giving her primary authority over funeral arrangements and a larger share of the estate.

The dispute has been further complicated by allegations from both Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, who have jointly called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the musician’s death.

In a separate press release, they alleged there were conflicting accounts of how Daddy Lumba died in Ghana on July 26 and appealed to both Ghanaian and German authorities to intervene. The family’s internal disagreements appear to have deepened following these allegations and the demand for an international probe.

Against this backdrop, the statement from Daddy Lumba’s children with Akosua Serwaa represents an attempt by the younger generation to step back from the escalating conflict. The three siblings, Calvin, 31, Charlyn, 24, and Ciara, 20, are choosing not to align themselves with their mother’s legal strategy.

The children’s decision to distance themselves from the lawsuit was shared on social media by Valentina Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, a Ghanaian media personality and family relative, who posted the statement on her TikTok account.

Their neutral stance may reflect a desire to maintain relationships with both sides of their father’s family and avoid being caught in the middle of what has become an increasingly public and contentious battle.

Meanwhile, Collins Owusu Amankwah, coordinator of Daddy Lumba’s Funeral Planning Committee, has appealed to Akosua Serwaa to consider an out of court settlement to avoid what he described as potential public embarrassment. He maintained that no injunction has been granted and called for calm ahead of the final funeral rites.

The extended family has also disclosed that they hold confidential instructions from Daddy Lumba before his death, which will guide funeral arrangements and estate distribution. “As the last lawyers of the late Daddy Lumba before his demise, we have in our custody some instructions from the late Daddy Lumba which serves as a guide to the family as to how he wants his funeral and burial to be conducted as well as the distribution of his estate,” Baba Jamal & Associates stated.

However, Akosua Serwaa’s legal team has not publicly acknowledged the validity of these alleged instructions, and their authenticity may become another point of legal contestation.

Regarding estate distribution, the family lawyers have indicated that all properties belonging to Daddy Lumba form part of his estate and will be managed jointly by the family, his children, and their mothers to ensure fair distribution. They warned all parties to refrain from interfering with properties until proper legal procedures are completed.

The case touches on cultural tensions that many Ghanaian families face when Western legal frameworks collide with traditional customs. Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu, representing the extended family, has defended their approach by emphasizing the primacy of custom. “Our customs are older than any court in this land,” he reportedly stated, reflecting a view that traditional authority should supersede statutory legal processes in family matters.

Yet this perspective conflicts with constitutional provisions that require courts to recognize statutory marriages and the rights they confer, creating a genuine dilemma for judges tasked with balancing competing legal principles.

A one week memorial service for Daddy Lumba was held in Accra on August 30. Earlier, on August 2, the Creative Arts Agency, in collaboration with the Fosu family, organized a candlelight vigil at Independence Square to honor his legacy.

Daddy Lumba, who turned 60 on September 29, 2024, was one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians. His four decade career produced more than 33 albums and countless hits that shaped the country’s highlife genre. Songs like “Theresa,” “Anidaso,” and “Odofo Pa Ama Ntem” remain beloved classics that defined generations.

His death in July sent shockwaves through Ghana’s entertainment industry and beyond, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans across West Africa and the diaspora. The musician held dual Ghanaian and German citizenship, a fact that has become central to the current legal dispute.

Notably, at his 60th birthday celebration in September 2024, Daddy Lumba invited Odo Broni onstage while performing “Odofo Pa Ama Ntem,” a heartfelt ballad. As he sang, tears streamed down her face in a moment that many in attendance described as deeply emotional, suggesting the depth of their relationship in his final months.

The next major hearing is scheduled for October 16, when the court is expected to rule on the injunction application. That decision will provide the first significant legal clarity on both burial control and marital status recognition, potentially setting the framework for how the competing claims will be resolved.

Until then, the funeral date remains uncertain, and the family’s internal divisions appear unlikely to heal quickly. What should have been a moment of national mourning for one of Ghana’s musical giants has instead become a cautionary tale about the complexities that arise when traditional practices, statutory law, and family dynamics collide.

For the children caught in the middle, their statement reflects a poignant desire to honor their father’s memory without becoming casualties of a legal battle that has already consumed too much attention and goodwill. Whether their plea for peace will influence the warring adults remains to be seen as Ghana’s courts prepare to wade into one of the most complex family law cases in recent memory.