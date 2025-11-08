Daddy Lumba Wife Dispute Moves to Manhyia After Oath Invocation

A legal battle over the rightful widow of late highlife musician Daddy Lumba has been transferred from court to the Manhyia Palace following the invocation of the Great Oath, known in Asante custom as Ntam Kɛseɛ. The sister of the deceased artist invoked the sacred oath during court proceedings on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, immediately shifting jurisdiction to traditional authorities.

The dispute centers on competing claims to recognition as Daddy Lumba’s lawful spouse. Akosua Serwaa, identified as the musician’s first wife, filed the original case challenging another woman’s status as the late artist’s legal widow. The matter was progressing through the judicial system when the oath invocation altered its trajectory.

Under Asante traditional law, invoking the Great Oath transforms any dispute into a sacred matter that must be resolved through customary adjudication at the Asantehene’s Palace. The invocation automatically transfers jurisdiction from civil courts to traditional authority, requiring resolution through established cultural protocols before legal proceedings can resume.

The Manhyia Palace convened a sitting on Friday, November 7, 2025, presided over by the Saamanhene and other chiefs to address the matter. During the proceedings, family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu received a fine of two sheep for failing to contest or neutralize the oath invocation when it occurred.

According to Asante custom, the sheep penalty serves a spiritual rather than punitive purpose. Chiefs will use the animals to perform purification rites designed to revoke the oath and prevent potential spiritual consequences for those involved. The rituals form part of established procedures for managing sacred oath invocations within the Asante cultural framework.

The traditional proceedings represent a parallel track to the legal case rather than a permanent replacement. Court documents indicate the civil litigation is scheduled to resume on November 12, 2025, suggesting both customary and statutory processes will proceed simultaneously or sequentially.

The intersection of traditional authority and modern legal systems occasionally creates jurisdictional complexity in Ghana, particularly in regions with strong chieftaincy institutions. The Asante kingdom maintains robust traditional governance structures that command significant cultural authority alongside state institutions.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated highlife musicians, with a career spanning several decades. His music achieved widespread popularity across West Africa and among diaspora communities. Details surrounding his death and the timeline of events leading to the current dispute have not been publicly disclosed.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between customary law and statutory legal frameworks in Ghana, where both systems hold legitimacy but operate under different principles. Traditional authorities retain jurisdiction over certain matters deemed culturally significant, while civil courts handle disputes under constitutional and statutory provisions.

Neither woman claiming widow status has made public statements about the dispute or the traditional proceedings. Legal representatives for the parties involved have not commented on how the oath invocation affects their litigation strategy or whether they will participate in the Manhyia Palace deliberations.

The November 12 court date will reveal whether the traditional resolution influences the civil case or whether both processes will continue independently until reaching separate conclusions.