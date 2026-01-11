Daddy Lumba Widow Thanks Supporters After Emotional Ghana Reception

Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, widow of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has issued a statement thanking supporters for the overwhelming reception she received upon arriving in Ghana from Germany on Friday, January 9, 2026.

In a press statement released Saturday, January 10, 2026, and shared by blogger Big Scout Prempeh on Facebook, Mrs. Fosuh reflected on her journey from Germany, describing moments of anxiety caused by heavy snowfall and multiple flight cancellations across Europe.

“As I said goodbye to my daughter at the airport in Germany and boarded the aircraft bound for Ghana, I committed the journey into the hands of the Almighty God, praying earnestly for a safe flight,” she stated in the press release.

Upon landing at Kotoka International Airport, Mrs. Fosuh encountered a large crowd gathered to welcome her, led by Daddy Lumba’s sister Ernestina Fosu. The reception featured supporters waving Ghana flags and placards declaring her as the legal wife of the late musician.

“As I walked through the terminal and noticed a large crowd gathered ahead, I quietly wondered whether a national leader had arrived. But it was for me, their sister, mother, and daughter,” she said in the statement. “I was overwhelmed with emotion. I closed my eyes and whispered a prayer, reminded of the words of Scripture: ‘The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.'”

Personalities including television presenter Sally Mann, another sister of Lumba named Akosua Brempongmaa, Maame Ode, former hiplife musician turned evangelist Papa Shee, and businessman Kennedy Agyapong, known as Kenpong, were spotted at the airport welcoming her arrival.

The reception climaxed with Akosua Serwaa’s arrival to cheers, fanfare, and a cultural dance display by the crowd. Videos of the welcome circulated widely on social media platforms throughout the evening of January 9.

In a separate interview with Dadzie TV, Mrs. Fosuh called for peace and unity. “You guys have shown love, and I’m appreciative of it. Let us continue to live in peace with one another,” she said, expressing gratitude for the support she has received from Ghanaians.

Mrs. Fosuh expressed profound gratitude toward Team Legal Wives, an informal group of her supporters, and her late husband’s family members who have stood by her. “Your solidarity, prayers, advocacy, and love have strengthened me in ways words cannot fully capture,” she stated.

She also acknowledged the efforts of airport authorities, the Ghana Police Service, and supporters who traveled from across the nation to welcome her. “Your kindness, courage, and love have uplifted me beyond measure,” she said.

The widow concluded her statement with an emotional message. “All I can say is thank you. And whenever you hear the name Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, do not forget, I love you all deeply and sincerely,” she wrote.

This marks Mrs. Fosuh’s second public trip to Ghana following her husband’s death on July 26, 2025. Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, reportedly fell ill at his home in East Legon, Accra, and was transported to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he died.

After his death, Mrs. Fosuh attended his one week observance held on August 31, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra, but later returned to Germany. She did not attend his funeral service on December 13, 2025, at Heroes Park in Kumasi, though her three children, Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara, were present to bid farewell to their late father.

A legal dispute has unfolded between Mrs. Fosuh and Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, Daddy Lumba’s second wife, over who should be recognized as his legitimate spouse. Mrs. Fosuh took the matter to the Kumasi High Court, arguing that she married the late musician under ordinance law in Germany and was subsequently his only legitimate spouse.

On November 29, 2025, Justice Dorinda Smith of the Kumasi High Court ruled that Mrs. Fosuh could not prove she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove she was married traditionally. The judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Mrs. Fosuh to support her claims of marrying under the ordinance with Daddy Lumba in Germany.

Justice Smith directed that both Mrs. Fosuh and Odo Broni be recognized as spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform widowhood rites. The court’s decision did not satisfy Mrs. Fosuh, who has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ghana.

Earlier in the day on January 9, 2026, a video emerged on social media showing Mrs. Fosuh at an airport in Germany, believed to be Düsseldorf Airport, with her suitcase as she went through the airport to board her flight to Ghana.

The ongoing family dispute, legal proceedings, and funeral arrangements have generated significant public interest and social media conversations in Ghana since the legendary musician’s passing.