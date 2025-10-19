Daddy Lumba Fathered 11 Children, Not 17, Sister Confirms

The late highlife legend Daddy Lumba had 11 children with four different women, not 17 as previously claimed, according to his elder sister Ernestina Akosua Brimpomaa Fosu.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, Brimpomaa sought to clarify the conflicting reports about her brother’s children that have emerged since his death in July 2025. Her statement comes after Akosua Serwaa, believed to be Lumba’s legal wife, had earlier suggested the Aben Wo Ha hitmaker fathered as many as 17 children.

“My brother gave birth to 11 children with four women. Two of the women are now married to other men. Some of the children are in Canada, and they are older. Some of the children are still in school, until his demise, he used to send money to his children in Germany,” Brimpomaa explained during the interview.

The clarification adds another layer to the increasingly complex family drama surrounding the legendary musician’s funeral arrangements. Tensions have erupted over cultural rites, funeral planning, and competing claims about Lumba’s personal life.

According to Brimpomaa, Akosua Serwaa requested to be the sole person performing widowhood rites, a culturally significant role typically reserved for the legal spouse. The elder sister said she supported Serwaa’s request because she recognizes her as Lumba’s legal wife.

“Akosua Serwaa told the family at a meeting that she wanted to be the only woman who would perform the widowhood rites as demanded by culture. As for me, I did not see anything wrong with her request because I know her as my brother’s legal wife,” Brimpomaa stated.

However, she alleged that certain family members attempted to sideline both Serwaa and herself from funeral preparations, along with Lumba’s children living abroad. “They wanted to do the funeral without me, Akosua Serwaa and his children who are abroad,” she lamented.

The dispute has escalated into legal proceedings, with Akosua Serwaa filing an injunction at the Kumasi High Court to halt the funeral originally scheduled for December 6, 2025, at Baba Yara Stadium. She claims the family head, Kofi Owusu, excluded her from planning despite being Lumba’s legal spouse.

Brimpomaa’s emotional interview revealed her deep grief over her brother’s passing and frustration with what she perceives as opportunistic behavior from some family members. “For someone like Charles, he cannot die just like that. He is my brother, and his death has really affected me. We used to do everything together. However, when he passed, people were just thinking about his properties,” she said.

The elder sister also expressed a strong desire to understand the actual cause of her brother’s death before proceeding with burial arrangements. “I need to know the actual cause of death before we bury my brother,” she insisted.

Both Serwaa and Brimpomaa have jointly called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Daddy Lumba’s death, alleging inconsistencies in accounts of how the 60 year old musician passed away at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, on July 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, Daddy Lumba’s children with Akosua Serwaa have distanced themselves from their mother’s legal action. In a statement signed by Charlyn Fosuh, the children clarified they are not parties to the court proceedings and wish to focus solely on honoring their father’s memory in a dignified manner.

“We stand together as his children from all sides of the family, united in our love and respect for our father. At this difficult time, we wish to focus solely on celebrating his legacy and ensuring a fitting farewell,” their statement read.

The Kumasi High Court has adjourned the case to October 28, 2025, to first determine Akosua Serwaa’s legal standing as Lumba’s wife before addressing the substantive matters. The first defendant, Abusua Panin Kofi Owusu, has filed a process challenging Serwaa’s capacity as the lawful wife of the deceased.

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, professionally known as Daddy Lumba, was a prolific figure in modern highlife music whose career spanned over three decades. He left behind a rich musical legacy and, apparently, a complicated family situation that continues to unfold in public view.