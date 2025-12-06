Daddy Lumba Family to Appeal Court Ruling Over German Marriage

The direct family of late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh will pursue legal remedies following a court ruling that recognized both Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori as surviving wives of Daddy Lumba.

In a press statement issued on December 6, 2025, the family expressed full respect for the judicial process but insisted portions of the November 28 judgment delivered by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur do not reflect the facts surrounding the marriage between the late musician and his widow. The family maintained that certain findings must be contested to establish what it describes as the complete truth regarding the lawful wife and children of the deceased artist.

The Kumasi High Court had ruled in a 74 page judgment that both Akosua Serwaa Fosuh and Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, must be recognized as surviving wives of the late musician. Justice Smith Arthur determined that Akosua Serwaa could not prove civil marriage between herself and the deceased, noting that what existed was solely a customary marriage under Ghanaian law.

The family strongly disagreed with aspects of the decision and pledged to seek appropriate legal redress. Their commitment remains to justice, clarity and the protection of the dignity of the late musician’s lawful wife and children, according to the statement released to media outlets nationwide.

The press release specifically addressed public commentary surrounding the German Marriage Certificate presented by Mrs. Akosua Serwaa Fosuh. During a recent UTV entertainment programme, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, head of the Ekuona family, stated the marriage certificate was fake. Pundit Kofi Owusu also dismissed and mocked the document during the broadcast appearance. The family described these comments as uninformed and hostile toward legitimate marriage documentation.

Addressing Ghanaians living in Germany and others unsettled by the controversy, the family issued strong reassurance about the authenticity and international credibility of German marriage documents. They emphasized that German Marriage Certificates remain globally respected, describing such documents as the Mercedes-Benz of marriage certificates, unmatched in legitimacy, integrity and rigor.

The family added that those worried about the erosion of the sanctity of legal marriage should remain confident that the truth will ultimately surface through proper legal channels. They declared that divine intervention will restore confidence in marriage and expose any falsehoods intended to weaken its foundation.

The court ruling effectively entitled both women to widowhood rights under Ghanaian customary law and granted them authority to perform traditional widowhood rites at the musician’s funeral. Justice Smith Arthur criticized the practice of performing both civil ordinance and customary marriages for the same couple, calling it wasteful since each form of marriage is independently valid under Ghanaian law.

The dispute erupted after Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, 2025, when confusion arose over funeral arrangements. Akosua Serwaa had filed suit on October 3, 2025, seeking court declaration as the only surviving legal wife based on a civil marriage contracted in Bornheim, Germany in 2004. She sought to restrain the family head and Odo Broni from claiming any widowhood rights.

Defendants opposed the claim, arguing that under customary practice, Serwaa’s marriage had been dissolved when she allegedly returned the head drinks to the family, a traditional act recognizing separation. They maintained that Odo Broni, who lived with Daddy Lumba for over 15 years and bore him six children, was the rightful widow deserving recognition.

Justice Smith Arthur noted that the evidence submitted fell short of legal requirements, particularly because original copies of the marriage certificate were not provided from the Bornheim Marriage Registry along with corresponding certification from the Ghana Embassy in Germany. Defence lawyers had challenged the documents, citing inconsistencies in font styles and notary signatures.

However, the court also found no proof that the customary marriage between Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba had been dissolved as claimed by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu. The judge described his evidence as inconsistent and unreliable, noting that a letter allegedly threatening divorce proceedings did not constitute proof that divorce had actually occurred.

Papa Shee, known privately as Nana Yaw Akosah and serving as the official family spokesperson, revealed after the November 28 ruling that the direct family comprising the deceased’s uncle Wofa Poku, his sister Ernestina Fosu, and some of his children had collectively agreed that the funeral would be held on March 14, 2026, rather than the previously announced December 13, 2025 date.

The family statement indicates their intention to appeal the decision, setting the stage for further legal proceedings in what has become one of the most closely watched disputes in Ghanaian family law. Legal experts suggest the case will serve as important precedent for future matters involving marriages contracted abroad and competing customary unions within Ghana’s plural legal system.