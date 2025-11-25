Daddy Lumba Family Rejects December Funeral as Impossible

The immediate family of late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known as Daddy Lumba, has publicly disowned the December 13 funeral date, describing it as both impossible to execute and irresponsible given ongoing death investigations and logistical constraints.

In a statement released on Monday, November 24, 2025, the family expressed profound shock and disappointment at actions they attribute to Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu and members of a dissolved funeral committee. The family accuses these individuals of creating unnecessary confusion by proceeding with funeral announcements despite binding agreements reached during mediation.

The family outlined multiple practical barriers that make a December burial unfeasible. Some of Daddy Lumba’s children residing in Germany are preparing for critical academic examinations that cannot be postponed. The statement emphasizes that these young people are already enduring the emotional shock of losing their father, and expecting them to combine grief with high stakes exams would be cruel and psychologically harmful.

Additionally, many immediate family members living abroad require reasonable advance notice to secure leave from their employers, which the December timeline does not provide. The family stressed that given Daddy Lumba’s international stature, friends and communities across Europe and North America need adequate time to arrange travel and pay their respects.

A more serious concern centers on the circumstances surrounding the musician’s death. The family revealed that comprehensive autopsy procedures and parallel investigations are still ongoing in both Ghana and Germany. According to the statement, multiple conflicting accounts of the events leading to his death have been presented, and attempting to bury him before these investigations conclude is not only irresponsible but highly suspicious.

The family emphasized their commitment to a full and truthful investigation to determine the actual cause of death, positioning this as a prerequisite for any dignified funeral rites. They argue that the pressure to proceed with a burial in December serves no legitimate purpose while critical questions remain unanswered.

The statement references a mediation meeting held in Stamkese, chaired by traditional authorities and witnessed by both parties, which resulted in binding resolutions. These included dissolving the old funeral committee and forming a new one. The family claims Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu and his associates have blatantly ignored these agreements by proceeding unilaterally with funeral announcements and financial activities.

In a serious allegation, the family stated that despite being served with a court letter on November 21, 2025, restricting him from financial activities, Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu allegedly made unauthorized withdrawals totaling GH¢200,000 from the funeral account. The family characterized these actions as disrespectful, misleading, and highly inconsiderate.

Billboards advertising the December 13 funeral date have appeared in Accra and Kumasi, prompting the family to clarify that this date was only a proposal and was never formally agreed upon. They have called on the public and traditional authorities to disregard all unauthorized announcements and support a more transparent and unified planning process.

The dispute has escalated to legal proceedings. Ernestina Fosuh, the musician’s elder sister, appeared at the Kumasi High Court on November 21, where she invoked Otumfuo’s great oath against Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu. The court had earlier dismissed her application seeking an injunction to halt the funeral arrangements.

However, a faction supporting the December 13 date has reaffirmed that the funeral will proceed as scheduled. Baffour Kofi Atobra II, the Chief of Dadiesoaba and chairman of the funeral committee, confirmed on November 23 that the date remains unchanged and was agreed upon by the family in consultation with the Manhyia Palace. He criticized attempts to announce changes without informing Manhyia first.

The funeral was initially scheduled for December 6, 2025, at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi but was later moved to December 13. The competing announcements from different family factions reflect deep internal tensions surrounding funeral arrangements and lingering questions about the legendary musician’s final days.

Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Accra at age 60. He had undergone spinal surgery and disclosed during his birthday celebration in 2024 that health challenges related to his spine had affected him for several years. His death prompted widespread national mourning and tributes from government officials, fellow musicians, and fans globally.

The musician’s legacy spans more than three decades of highlife music that influenced generations across Ghana and beyond. He was widely regarded as one of the country’s greatest cultural icons, with songs that resonated deeply with fans and became the soundtrack to Ghanaian life.