Daddy Lumba Family Reaffirms Papa Shee as Official Spokesperson

The family of late highlife icon Charles Kwadwo Fosuh has clarified persistent misrepresentations surrounding funeral arrangements and confirmed Evangelist Papa Shee remains their official spokesperson despite public confusion.

In a press statement dated December 6, 2025, the family reaffirmed that Papa Shee, known privately as Nana Yaw Akosah, maintains longstanding authority to speak on their behalf. According to the statement, attempts by some commentators to question his standing must be put to rest immediately.

The family stated that any suggestion Papa Shee is not a family member or lacks the authority to speak on their behalf is false and unfounded. He is deeply embedded in the Fosuh family structure and fully conversant with their internal affairs, according to the official communication released to media outlets nationwide.

The statement also addressed the unauthorized circulation of a funeral poster that listed the late musician’s widow, Mrs. Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, alongside another individual as widow. According to them, the publication did not originate from the widow nor the family itself.

The family stressed that the poster was published without her consent and does not represent her position or that of the family, urging the public to completely disregard it. The release further noted that several names of Fosuh family members were included merely for cosmetic effect, and the family urged the public to ignore those listings entirely.

The family also criticized what they described as media lapses, particularly the failure of the host of UTV’s entertainment programme to challenge misleading remarks made by pundit Kofi Owusu regarding a German Marriage Certificate belonging to the late musician’s widow during a recent broadcast appearance.

The family lamented that it is shocking such disrespect was aired publicly, describing Mr. Owusu’s comments as pathetic and uninformed. They emphasized that the German Marriage Certificate presented by Mrs. Akosua Serwaa Fosuh represents legitimate documentation issued by German authorities under strict legal protocols.

This clarification comes after weeks of public confusion surrounding Papa Shee’s role in representing the direct family comprising the deceased’s uncle Wofa Poku, his sister Ernestina Fosu, and some of his children. The evangelist has been vocal in supporting Akosua Serwaa’s claim as the legitimate wife following the November 28 ruling.

The Kumasi High Court had ruled in a 74 page judgment that both Akosua Serwaa Fosuh and Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, must be recognized as surviving wives of the late musician. Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur determined that Akosua Serwaa could not prove civil marriage between herself and the deceased, noting that what existed was solely a customary marriage under Ghanaian law.

Papa Shee has faced criticism from some quarters, including a contentious exchange with media personality MC Yaa Yeboah during a UTV broadcast on November 29, 2025. During that appearance, he defended his position, stating that the blood running through his veins is the same blood running through the Abusuapanyin, emphasizing his family connection.

The evangelist has consistently maintained that he serves only as a spokesperson and not a decision maker regarding funeral arrangements. He has repeatedly stated that the final decisions rest with the direct family members, including Wofa Yaw Poku and Ernestina Fosu, sister of the late musician.

Papa Shee had earlier announced after the November 28 court ruling that the direct family comprising the deceased’s uncle Wofa Poku, his sister Ernestina Fosu, and some of his children had collectively agreed that the funeral would be held on March 14, 2026, rather than the previously announced December 13, 2025 date.

The funeral planning committee chairman had contradicted Papa Shee’s statements, insisting that preparations for December 13 would continue as planned. However, Ernestina Fosuh, sister of Daddy Lumba, has insisted that the December 13 date inconveniences some of the children of the late musician and the funeral must be postponed.

The family’s latest statement seeks to establish clarity in what has become a complex dispute involving competing claims over funeral arrangements, widowhood rites and estate matters. The ongoing controversy has drawn significant public attention partly because of Daddy Lumba’s status as one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians.

Daddy Lumba passed away at the age of 60 on July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra. A one week memorial service was held on August 30, 2025, though the final funeral date remains uncertain pending resolution of family disagreements and potential appeals of the court ruling.

The family statement indicates their determination to protect the dignity of what they describe as the lawful wife and children while pursuing appropriate legal remedies to contest aspects of the November 28 ruling they believe do not reflect the complete facts surrounding the marriage.