Daddy Lumba Family Lawyers Seek Amicable Resolution

Legal representatives for the family of late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, have extended an olive branch to his first wife Akosua Serwaa, proposing an amicable settlement to the ongoing funeral dispute.

In a letter addressed to Akosua Serwaa, the family’s lawyers urged for a peaceful resolution to tensions surrounding the musician’s burial arrangements, expressing concerns that prolonged legal battles could tarnish both the late artist’s reputation and the family’s standing. The communication comes amid escalating legal action initiated by Akosua Serwaa, who recently filed an injunction seeking to halt funeral preparations and demanding recognition as Daddy Lumba’s sole widow.

The lawyers’ letter notably references a customary practice involving the presentation of drinks, which they assert signifies the formal dissolution of Akosua Serwaa’s marriage to the highlife icon. According to the legal counsel, this traditional ceremony effectively ended her marital rights, including any claims over Daddy Lumba’s remains or involvement in funeral planning.

This development adds another layer to what has become a complex family dispute following the musician’s death on July 26, 2025. Akosua Serwaa, through her own lawyer William Kusi of Dominion Chambers, has maintained that her marriage remained legally valid at the time of Daddy Lumba’s passing. She’s filed multiple lawsuits, including actions against the funeral home storing her late husband’s body and against another woman, Odo Broni, who’s been identified as Daddy Lumba’s partner at the time of his death.

The family’s call for an amicable resolution represents a shift in tone from earlier statements by family representatives. Kofi Wusu, the family spokesperson and head of the Fosu family, had previously indicated that funeral preparations would proceed regardless of legal challenges, asserting that customary law places control of burial arrangements with the deceased’s family rather than the spouse.

According to Ghanaian customary practice, the presentation of drinks often serves as a symbolic gesture marking the end of a marriage relationship. However, the intersection of customary law and statutory marriage law can create legal complexities, particularly when parties disagree about whether traditional dissolution ceremonies hold legal weight in formal courts.

Akosua Serwaa’s legal team has argued that any customary divorce proceedings would need to be formally recognized by the courts to nullify a registered marriage. They’ve also expressed concerns about property rights and inheritance, with Lawyer Kusi noting that recognizing Odo Broni as a widow could impact Akosua Serwaa’s claims to the estate.

The dispute has drawn public attention partly because of Daddy Lumba’s status as one of Ghana’s most beloved musicians. His December 6, 2025 funeral at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium promises to be a major national event, making the family conflict particularly visible and potentially embarrassing for all parties involved.

Legal experts suggest that out-of-court settlements often provide better outcomes in inheritance and burial disputes, particularly when they involve prominent public figures. Protracted litigation can be costly, emotionally draining, and may ultimately damage family relationships beyond repair.

The family lawyers’ letter represents what appears to be an attempt to avoid further public spectacle while addressing underlying legal questions about marital status and funeral authority. Whether Akosua Serwaa will respond favorably to this overture remains unclear, as she’s already invested considerable resources in multiple legal actions.

Family sources indicate that concerns about the late musician’s legacy have become paramount. Daddy Lumba spent decades building a reputation not just as an extraordinary highlife artist but as a cultural icon whose music bridged generations. The current dispute threatens to overshadow that legacy with images of courtroom battles and family discord.

As the December funeral date approaches, pressure mounts on all parties to find common ground. The family’s willingness to negotiate, as expressed in their lawyers’ letter, may provide an opening for dialogue that could spare everyone involved the uncertainty and expense of lengthy litigation.