Daddy Lumba Family Head Accuses Gospel Musician of Funeral Interference

The family head of late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba has publicly accused gospel musician Papa Shee and another individual of meddling in funeral arrangements, intensifying tensions over the musician’s burial rites.

Abusuapayin Kofi Owusu, also known as Tupac, made the allegations during an interview on United Showbiz on Saturday, 15 November 2025. He claimed that external parties had influenced family decisions regarding widowhood rites, traditionally performed by a deceased person’s spouse in Ghanaian culture.

According to Owusu, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, had initially consented to allow another wife, Odo Broni, to perform the ceremonial rites. That agreement reportedly changed after outside intervention.

“Both women are respectful and cooperative,” Owusu stated. “Papa Shee and Giga are corrupting their minds. They are the ones causing these issues.”

The controversy deepened when Akosua Serwaa filed an injunction at the Kumasi High Court seeking exclusive rights to perform the widowhood rites. The legal action forced changes to funeral dates and prompted Daddy Lumba’s elder sister to invoke the Asantehene’s Great Oath, known as Ntam Kese, against the family head. This traditional oath carries significant weight in Asante culture and is invoked only in serious disputes.

Owusu also addressed allegations of financial mismanagement surrounding the one week celebration, a customary Ghanaian observance held seven days after death. He denied claims that he mishandled funds, stating that all contributions were deposited in the bank.

The family head further rejected accusations that he spent 28,000 Ghana cedis (GHC) on hotel accommodation. He explained that he stayed in a hotel for over a month because both of Lumba’s wives were residing in the family house, making it impractical for him to stay there.

The dispute highlights the complex intersection of traditional customs, modern legal frameworks, and family dynamics in high profile funerals in Ghana. Daddy Lumba, whose real name was Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, was one of Ghana’s most celebrated Highlife musicians before his death.

Neither Papa Shee nor the individual identified as Giga has publicly responded to the accusations at the time of publication.