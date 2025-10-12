Daddy Lumba Family Disputes First Wife’s Funeral Role

Lawyers representing the Fosu Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta have entered a legal dispute with Akosua Serwaa Fosu, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, concerning the funeral and estate of the late highlife legend.

The family’s legal team has reportedly told Akosua Serwaa that any inclusion of her name in the funeral brochure would be considered merely “a favour,” insisting she no longer holds the status of wife under Akan customary law. This position comes amid an ongoing court battle over funeral arrangements and estate rights following the musician’s passing in July 2025.

Akosua Serwaa Fosu has filed an interlocutory injunction to halt the ongoing funeral preparations for her husband. She is seeking recognition as the rightful widow and requesting exclusive rights to perform widowhood and funeral rites for the late musician. His final burial rites are scheduled to take place on December 6, 2025, in Kumasi.

The dispute centers on competing claims between Akosua Serwaa, who married Daddy Lumba in the early years of his career, and Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, who lived with the musician until his death. The lawyers stated that the family recognizes Odo Broni as Daddy Lumba’s wife since she stayed with him till his demise, adding that Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni had six children after staying together for over 15 years.

Concerns have been raised about property rights and inheritance, with lawyers noting that recognizing Odo Broni as a widow could impact Akosua Serwaa’s claims to the estate. The legal wrangling has drawn significant public attention partly because of Daddy Lumba’s status as one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians.

Akosua Serwaa, who flew into the country from Germany for her husband’s funeral preparations, publicly expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support during these difficult times. In a video that circulated on social media in early September, she thanked her compatriots for their love and contributions.

The coordinator for Daddy Lumba’s funeral committee has urged Akosua Serwaa to withdraw her court case, stating that no court has halted the burial plans. The committee is appealing for an amicable resolution to allow the funeral to proceed as scheduled.

The situation highlights the complexities that can arise in Ghanaian customary marriages, particularly when multiple relationships and families are involved. Legal experts note that such disputes often require careful navigation of both statutory and customary law to resolve inheritance and funeral rite issues.

As the December burial date approaches, all parties involved face pressure to find common ground that honors the late musician’s memory while respecting the rights of all family members. The outcome of this legal battle could set precedents for similar cases involving prominent figures in Ghana’s entertainment industry.