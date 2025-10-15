Daddy Lumba Family Demands Death Investigation

The Germany-based wife of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba and his elder sister are pushing for an independent probe into the circumstances surrounding the musician’s death, citing conflicting accounts that have left the family searching for answers.

Akosua Serwah Fosuh and Ernestina Fosuh issued a statement on October 13, 2025, expressing deep concern about three different versions of events leading to the musician’s death on July 26, 2025. The discrepancies have prompted them to reach out to authorities in both Ghana and Germany for help unraveling what really happened.

The family has contacted the German Embassy in Ghana, the Federal Criminal Police Office, and the German Federal Foreign Office, submitting all relevant documents and appealing for transparency in determining the exact cause of death. It’s an unusual step that underscores how troubled they are by the confusion surrounding his final hours.

According to the family’s statement, the conflicting narratives paint very different pictures of what transpired. One eyewitness account claims a woman living with the musician prevented a friend from seeing him shortly before he was reported dead. That version clashes sharply with other reports about where and how the 60-year-old passed away.

A separate police and coroner’s report indicated that the diabetic musician died at Bank Hospital after undergoing an MRI scan at Sunshine Diagnostic Centre. Yet another account emerged from a woman identified in the petition, adding to the family’s frustration and raising questions about what happened during those crucial final moments.

The family isn’t stopping with German authorities. They’ve urged the Ghana Police Service to invite Roman Fada, who managed Daddy Lumba, and Priscilla Ofori, to assist with investigating the cause of death. Priscilla Ofori, known publicly as Odo Broni, lived with the musician for over 15 years and had six children with him.

The family has submitted medical reports, official correspondence, and confirmation from Transition Funeral Home regarding handling of the remains. They’re hoping this documentation will support a thorough investigation that can finally provide clarity.

“We loved him dearly and are devastated by the unclear and conflicting reports surrounding his death,” the family said in their joint statement. They’ve expressed confidence that German and Ghanaian authorities will work together to uncover the truth and bring transparency to what they describe as a painful situation.

This latest development adds another complicated layer to the already contentious aftermath of Daddy Lumba’s death. The family has been embroiled in disputes over funeral arrangements, with legal battles erupting between Akosua Serwaa and the extended family over everything from burial rights to questions about which of the musician’s relationships held legal validity.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, was a prolific figure in modern highlife who died suddenly in the early morning hours of July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra. He’d been dealing with health issues for years, including complications from spinal surgery that he’d publicly discussed.

The musician’s death has left Ghana mourning one of its greatest cultural ambassadors, but for his immediate family, the grief is compounded by unanswered questions. They’re now counting on authorities to provide the answers they need to find some peace.