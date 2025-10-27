Daddy Lumba Family Asserts Akosua Serwah Fosuh Is Only Lawful Widow

The family of late highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, known as Daddy Lumba, has declared that his widow Akosua Serwah Fosuh is the only legally recognized spouse with rights over his funeral and estate.

A statement issued on October 26, 2025, stressed that under both Ghanaian and German law, Akosua Serwah Fosuh remains the only recognized and lawful widow. The family explained that no divorce decree was finalized prior to the musician’s passing, meaning the marriage remained legally valid and grants her authority over burial and estate matters.

The family cautioned that any attempt by other individuals or family members to claim authority over the body or conduct funeral rites without the widow’s consent constitutes a violation of Ghanaian law (Cap 127) and internationally recognized spousal rights under German law.

The family sharply condemned media reports suggesting that two women will jointly perform widowhood rites at the funeral. According to the statement, rumors broadcast on Peace FM about dual widowhood were entirely false, misleading, and without factual or legal basis.

The statement revealed that during a family meeting held on October 24 and chaired by Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie, representatives of Ms Priscilla Ofori Atta, who has publicly claimed widow status, were asked to present evidence. However, neither Ms Ofori Atta’s lawyer nor Abusuapainii Kofi Owusu could present any evidence or marriage certificate to substantiate her claim.

The family maintains that widowhood rites cannot be performed by someone who has no valid marriage recognized by law, stating they will not change the law for Ms Priscilla Ofori Atta.

Daddy Lumba died on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Accra. His funeral is scheduled for December 6, 2025, at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, though legal disputes over burial rights have emerged.