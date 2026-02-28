Daddy Lumba Buried at East Legon Home, Confirms Family Head After Burial Dispute

The head of late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s family has publicly confirmed for the first time that the musician was buried at his private residence in East Legon, Accra, in accordance with a dying wish he expressed before his passing.

Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Tupac, made the confirmation during an interview on Ezra TV on Thursday, February 27, 2026, directly addressing the furor from members of the extended Parkoso family who claimed they did not know the location of the burial site. He said the confirmation was necessary because the claims were false.

“He was buried at his residence in East Legon, which was his dying wish,” he said, adding that the musician died from a cardiac arrest.

The family head was particularly pointed in his response to those demanding answers. He noted that the same family members now claiming ignorance of the burial site had chosen to boycott the funeral in protest of the High Court ruling that allowed the December 13, 2025 burial to proceed. In his view, they forfeited any standing to demand disclosure by absenting themselves from the ceremony.

“If you chose not to attend the funeral because you were upset about the court’s verdict, how can you now claim you don’t know where Daddy Lumba was buried? You can’t skip the funeral and expect to know the burial site,” he said.

He further noted that media personality Afia Schwarzenegger had already publicly disclosed the East Legon burial location in December 2025, making the family’s claims of ignorance difficult to sustain.

The intervention comes days after a faction of the Parkoso extended family convened a meeting on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, and issued Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu a two-week ultimatum to appear before the Chiefs of Parkoso on March 11, 2026. The family demanded that he disclose the burial location, identify Daddy Lumba’s appointed successor, and give a full account of the funeral arrangements he oversaw, warning that failure to comply would result in his removal as family head.

The dispute has its roots in a broader and deeply fractured family conflict that played out publicly before and during the funeral. The burial was only secured after a High Court ruling imposed last-minute conditions on feuding family factions, with the court initially granting an injunction that was later lifted after the applicants failed to pay a GH¢2 million bond within the stipulated deadline. Key members of the immediate family, including the musician’s children and relatives of his first wife, did not attend the burial service.

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely celebrated as one of Ghana’s greatest Highlife musicians, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60. His post-burial controversies, spanning disputes over a will, family finances, and burial location, have continued to surface months after his passing.