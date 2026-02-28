Dada KD’s Son Credits Family Head for Peaceful Burial, Rejects Debt Claims

Jim Pee, son of late highlife legend Dada KD, has spoken warmly about the unity that defined his father’s burial while firmly dismissing claims that debt and depression in Germany contributed to the musician’s death.

Speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi, Jim Pee, born Gyimah Peterson, credited the family’s Abusuapanyin (family head), known as Uncle Charles, for keeping relatives together during what could have been a tense and contentious period. “Our noble Abusuapanyin is the reason why my father’s burial came with no controversy,” he said. “He spoke to everyone, all the children and women who were involved with my father. Through that, he united us all for the funeral.”

He noted that the leadership of Uncle Charles extended beyond the burial itself, with the family head now coordinating matters relating to posthumous royalties with the same level of transparency. “Even now, some royalties are coming, and he has called us all and is coordinating this very well,” Jim Pee added.

Reflecting on the widespread public support that accompanied the funeral despite multiple postponements, Jim Pee said the family had feared the delays might reduce turnout. Those fears proved unfounded. “To be honest, he had lots of support. It was even overwhelming to me,” he said. “The family is grateful to all Ghanaians for the help and support rendered to us during my father’s funeral.”

Jim Pee also raised questions about the age cited on his father’s funeral poster, describing it as likely a “football age,” a Ghanaian colloquial term suggesting the official figure may not accurately reflect true birth records.

On the circumstances surrounding the musician’s death, he pushed back strongly against claims that Dada KD passed away as a result of financial troubles or depression linked to debts owed in Germany. “It was his time and he died. He did not die because of the debt he owed in Germany which got him depressed,” he stated.

He instead chose to remember his father as a present, joyful, and deeply involved parent. “He was very interesting. He always had a story to tell. He was very fun,” Jim Pee said. “He was always hyping me, even on social media. He would call to check up. He was very present in my life.”

Dada KD, whose full name was Nana Kwaku Duah, passed away in May 2025 and was accorded a state-assisted burial. He is remembered for highlife classics spanning several decades.