Dɔte Yie: Manhyia Names Essential Service Providers Exempt From Kumasi Curfew

The Manhyia Palace has granted exemptions to essential service providers from a comprehensive business closure order in Kumasi on Thursday, September 18, 2025, as the Ashanti Kingdom conducts the final burial rites for the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

Banks, pharmacies, fuel stations, restaurants and transport services will operate normally during the day despite the Palace directive suspending most commercial activities across the Kumasi Metropolis. The exemptions ensure continuity of critical services while thousands of mourners participate in the historic Dɔte Yie ceremony.

The four-day funeral rites began on Monday, September 14, and will conclude on Thursday, September 18, 2025, marking the final farewell to the 17th Asantehemaa who succeeded her mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, in 2017 after serving as a key advisor and custodian of Ashanti traditions for eight years.

Acting Chief of Staff Nana Effah Appenteng explained that the exempted services are designed to ensure the city continues functioning while Asanteman pays final respects to their revered queen mother. Essential service providers including the Electricity Company of Ghana, Ghana Water Company, Fire Service, Ambulance Service and Health Service will also operate freely during the night curfew period.

Schools, markets, shops, and commercial centers will remain closed throughout Thursday as part of comprehensive arrangements to facilitate the solemn burial ceremony. All residents of Asanteman are required to remain indoors on Thursday night when the late Asantehemaa will be laid to rest at the royal mausoleum at Breman in Kumasi.

The funeral arrangements demonstrate the careful balance between honoring traditional protocols and maintaining essential urban services. The Dɔte Yie ceremony has attracted thousands of mourners from across Asanteman and beyond to the forecourt of Manhyia Palace, requiring extensive logistical coordination.

The exemptions reflect practical considerations for a modern metropolitan area that cannot completely suspend operations during cultural ceremonies. Banking services remain critical for daily financial transactions, while pharmacies provide essential healthcare access that cannot be interrupted even during traditional observances.

Transport operators will continue services to facilitate movement of mourners and visitors participating in the funeral rites. This exemption proves particularly important given the massive influx of people traveling to Kumasi from across Ghana and the diaspora to honor the late queen mother.

Restaurant operations will continue to serve the thousands of visitors requiring meals during their stay in Kumasi for the extended funeral ceremony. The food service exemption addresses the practical needs of hosting such a large gathering over multiple days.

Fuel stations will remain operational to support transportation needs and emergency services throughout the funeral period. This exemption ensures continued mobility for exempted service providers and emergency response capabilities.

The night curfew arrangements reflect traditional Ashanti customs surrounding royal burials, where the remains of the revered Asantehemaa will be conveyed to Bantama during the night with strict requirements that no one be encountered on the journey.

All residents of Asanteman are required to remain indoors during the final burial procession, emphasizing the sacred nature of the ceremony and the importance of maintaining spiritual protocols during the queen mother’s final journey.

The comprehensive closure order affects one of Ghana’s largest metropolitan areas, demonstrating the profound respect accorded to the Asantehemaa within traditional governance structures. Kumasi serves as both a modern commercial hub and the seat of the Ashanti Kingdom, requiring careful coordination between traditional and contemporary administrative systems.

The funeral committee’s detailed planning reflects months of preparation for an event of national significance. The late Asantehemaa’s role as queen mother of the Ashanti Kingdom made her one of the most influential traditional leaders in Ghana, warranting elaborate funeral arrangements.

Healthcare services will maintain full operations throughout the funeral period, ensuring medical emergencies receive appropriate attention despite the general business closure. This exemption acknowledges that medical needs cannot be postponed for ceremonial observances.

The electricity and water company exemptions ensure continued provision of basic utilities essential for maintaining urban infrastructure. These services support both residential needs and the operations of other exempted service providers.

Fire and ambulance services will remain fully operational to respond to emergencies that may arise during the large gathering. These safety measures demonstrate responsible planning for an event attracting unprecedented numbers of people to Kumasi.

The exemption arrangements illustrate how traditional African societies can maintain cultural practices while accommodating modern urban realities. The balance between honoring ancestral customs and ensuring contemporary service delivery provides a model for similar future events.

As the Ashanti Kingdom concludes final preparations for Thursday’s burial ceremony, the exempted services will play crucial roles in maintaining order and functionality during this historic cultural observance that honors one of Ghana’s most respected traditional leaders.