Cybersecurity Must Be Shared Social Responsibility, CSA Manager Says

Senior Manager at the Cyber Security Authority Isaac Socrates Mensah has stressed that cybersecurity in Ghana must be treated as a shared social responsibility rather than a purely technical issue as criminals continue to evolve tactics at a rapid rate.

In an interview with The High Street Journal, Mensah explained that the purpose of awareness programmes is to create a platform for ordinary users to understand growing cyber threats facing the country and how individuals can better protect themselves online.

According to him, the long held perception that cybersecurity is the exclusive domain of technical experts no longer reflects the realities of Ghana’s digital space. For far too long, cybersecurity has been seen as a technical challenge, but when you look at what is happening today, it is more of a social challenge, he said.

Mensah noted that while organisations continue to digitise their operations, many of the systems they rely on sit outside Ghana’s borders, raising legitimate concerns about data safety, oversight and compliance with local laws.

He referenced comments made during a panel discussion, clarifying that speakers were not claiming African systems were unprotected but highlighting the urgent need for stronger governance over external platforms that store or process local data.

Every system in the digital environment sits somewhere outside the country, he said. The question is what protective mechanisms are in place and whether there is full oversight of these platforms. He urged organisations to ensure that data being used is safeguarded and that they adhere to Ghana’s laws when handling citizens’ information.

Ghana lost over 19 million cedis to cybercrime between January and September 2025, according to CSA figures. Online fraud alone accounted for 12.87 million cedis in losses during that period, representing a troubling rise in online criminal activity.

Reported cyber incidents rose from 1,317 in the first half of 2024 to 2,008 during the same period in 2025, a surge of over 50 percent. The most reported incidents include online fraud, unauthorised access to social media and messaging accounts, phishing and website cloning, particularly of government portals.

Mensah emphasised that crimes committed are mostly not technical but social engineering, fueled largely by greed. He noted that people are often quick to blame service providers when incidents occur, but deeper investigation reveals victims were social engineered into giving out information or taking certain actions.

He urged Ghanaians to take greater interest in cybersecurity issues, stressing that the threat landscape changes by the day. Cybercriminals are dynamic and how they operate today will change tomorrow, he warned. If you are not abreast of current trends, you are likely to fall victim.

The CSA has ramped up enforcement efforts by blocking over 1,300 SIM cards linked to network related crimes. For account takeovers, 96 numbers were removed from Telecel, 40 from MTN and 15 from AT. Online blackmail led to the deactivation of 39 numbers on Telecel, 84 on MTN and 19 on AT.

Investment scams prompted the removal of 167 numbers from Telecel, 103 from MTN and 14 from AT. Cyberbullying cases resulted in 365 takedowns on MTN, 94 on Telecel and 32 on AT. Beyond mobile related cases, the CSA also shut down 203 fraudulent websites and deactivated 738 impersonation accounts posing as Members of Parliament, government officials and public figures.

Mensah reminded the public that the CSA’s point of contact service remains available on all networks by simply dialing 292, enabling citizens to report incidents, ask questions or perform due diligence before engaging in any online activity.

Our point of contact is available not only for reporting cyber incidents but for seeking guidance before you transact online, he added. This helps you protect yourself to a certain extent.

The authority also operates a WhatsApp line at 0501603111 and email address [email protected] for reporting suspected cyber fraud incidents. The Authority encourages immediate reporting of suspicious activities to help track and potentially apprehend cybercriminals.

President John Dramani Mahama, speaking at the 2025 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month launch on October 1, emphasised the importance of international cooperation, stating that cyber threats know no borders and it is crucial to put measures in place to prevent them.

The CSA has undertaken several initiatives including the development of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020, Act 1038, the review of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy, and the establishment of incident response and reporting mechanisms. These efforts contributed to Ghana’s ranking as a Tier One nation on the International Telecommunication Union Global Cybersecurity Index.

Mensah called for increased collaboration among stakeholders to curb cyber attacks and promote a safe cyberspace. He said one institution alone cannot promote cybersecurity and it therefore behoves all stakeholders to work together to stem the activities of illegal hackers, cyber fraudsters and other cyber related crimes.

He noted that criminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence to create fake online personas to defraud unsuspecting victims, adding that many people continue to fall for recruitment and investment scams.

The CSA continues to collaborate with law enforcement agencies such as the Economic and Organised Crime Office and the Financial Intelligence Centre to investigate and shut down cybercrime syndicates, including those operated by foreign nationals.

Senior Manager for Legal and Compliance at the CSA Seth Gyapong Oware said the Authority is enhancing education, strengthening collaboration among stakeholders and improving the legal framework to protect the country’s digital space. He emphasised that hackers are constantly innovating, hence the need for continuous public sensitisation and cooperation among government, the private sector and citizens.

The Senior Manager encouraged other organisations to support continuous education campaigns, noting that awareness is the strongest first line of defence in safeguarding citizens, businesses and national systems from cyber threats.

Ghana recorded 266 cases of online shopping fraud between January and October 2025, with monetary losses exceeding 600,000 cedis. The CSA warned shoppers to exercise extreme caution during peak shopping periods such as Black Friday, citing a surge in fraudulent schemes targeting consumers.

The Authority anticipates further rises in scams as shoppers chase discounted deals and noted that fraudsters exploit digital platforms to target victims during periods of heightened commercial activity. The warning comes as promotions intensify across digital platforms, creating opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit unsuspecting consumers.

Recent data highlights the urgency of action where African organisations now face over 3,000 cyberattacks per week, the highest frequency globally. A widening cybersecurity skills gap in Africa leaves organisations increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats as global deficits have surpassed four million.

Virtual Infosec Africa recently launched Ghana’s first AI driven monthly subscription based cybersecurity solution in partnership with global firm Exabeam. The solution allows institutions to access enterprise grade security capabilities without high upfront costs while ensuring full data residency and compliance with national regulations.