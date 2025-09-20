Cybersecurity Expert Backs Mahama’s Social Media Regulation Initiative

Leading cybersecurity expert Samuel Kwame Adomako has endorsed President John Dramani Mahama’s controversial call for social media regulation, arguing that Ghana needs structured oversight to combat hate speech and online incitement that threatens national stability.

Speaking on Ghana’s Akoma 87.9FM morning show on September 19, 2025, Adomako voiced his support for regulatory frameworks following the President’s stern warning issued during his September 10 media encounter at Jubilee House.

The cybersecurity specialist emphasized that content creators welcome regulation while cautioning against governmental overreach in controlling social media discourse. Adomako stressed the importance of developing consistent regulatory standards that reduce misinformation without stifling legitimate expression.

Ghana faces mounting pressure to address digital threats after recording cybercrime-related financial losses of GHS 23.3 million in 2024, with an additional GHS 14.9 million lost in just the first half of 2025. The expert warned that Ghana cannot continue ignoring social media’s negative impact on democratic processes and national cohesion.

Adomako highlighted the urgent need for action, particularly regarding inflammatory content fueling conflicts such as the ongoing Bawku crisis. He referenced President Mahama’s announcement that the National Signals Bureau (NSB) has been tasked with monitoring and tracking individuals who engage in online hate speech using IP addresses.

The cybersecurity professional called for Supreme Court interpretation of freedom of speech provisions, arguing that many citizens misuse these constitutional protections. He advocated for proactive measures rather than waiting for tragic consequences to force policy changes.

President Mahama’s regulatory proposal targets major platforms including TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and WhatsApp, which officials claim are increasingly misused to spread hate speech and incite violence against public officials. The President revealed that offenders would face prosecution under Ghana’s criminal code.

Adomako’s endorsement comes as Ghana strengthens its cybersecurity infrastructure. The country recently secured key international digital leadership roles, including the Chair position of the African Network of Cybersecurity Authorities (ANCA).

The expert’s support adds professional credibility to Mahama’s initiative, which has faced criticism from free speech advocates who worry about potential governmental overreach. Critics have characterized the move as authoritarian, contrasting it with Mahama’s previous positions on media freedom.

However, Adomako emphasized that regulation must focus on content standards rather than controlling general social media behavior. He urged stakeholders to build consensus around appropriate regulatory frameworks that balance security concerns with democratic principles.

The debate reflects broader global challenges as governments worldwide grapple with regulating digital platforms while preserving free expression. Ghana’s approach will likely influence similar discussions across Africa, where social media’s role in political discourse continues evolving rapidly.

As Ghana prepares potential legislative action, the involvement of cybersecurity professionals like Adomako signals technical expertise backing policy decisions. The country’s experience with cybercrime losses provides compelling evidence for supporters of increased digital oversight.