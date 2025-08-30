Cybersecurity Alert: Fake Google Maps Listings Fuel Surge in Online Fraud

Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority has warned consumers about a growing wave of scams targeting popular digital platforms, with fraudsters creating fake business profiles on Google Maps and search engines to steal money from unsuspecting users.

The scammers manipulate search results to display counterfeit phone numbers, websites, and business addresses that appear legitimate. Once victims contact these fake listings, criminals posing as customer service representatives trick them into sharing one-time passwords and PINs, leading to unauthorized mobile money withdrawals and fraudulent payments.

Fast-food chains, electronics retailers, and courier companies face the highest levels of impersonation, according to the authority. Many fraudulent listings appear as paid advertisements at the top of search results, making it extremely difficult for consumers to identify genuine businesses from fake ones.

The scale of the problem has grown dramatically. Ghana recorded approximately 4.4 million cedis in cyber fraud losses during the first quarter of 2025, nearly double the 2.4 million cedis lost in the same period last year. Early 2025 data shows around 350 reported cases of online fraud, indicating the increasing success of these digital deception schemes.

The authority’s warning highlights how cybercriminals exploit the trust consumers place in familiar platforms like Google Maps and search engines. By creating convincing fake profiles, scammers intercept customers seeking legitimate business services and redirect them toward fraudulent operations.

Consumers can protect themselves by verifying business contact information only through official company websites or verified platforms. The authority strongly advises against sharing sensitive information like OTPs or PINs with anyone claiming to represent a business, regardless of how legitimate they appear.

Companies also bear responsibility for protecting their customers and brand reputation. The cybersecurity authority recommends businesses actively monitor their digital presence, ensure verified contact information is prominently displayed, and secure official toll-free numbers to reduce impersonation risks.

The surge in brand impersonation scams reflects the growing sophistication of cybercriminals who exploit Ghana’s expanding digital economy. As more consumers rely on online searches to find business services, the potential for exploitation increases without proper awareness and verification practices.