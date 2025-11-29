Cyber Security Authority Warns Shoppers Of Black Friday Scams

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned the public to exercise extreme caution when shopping online during Black Friday, citing a surge in fraudulent schemes targeting consumers as Ghana recorded 266 cases of online shopping fraud with monetary losses exceeding GH¢600,000 between January and October 2025.

In a public alert issued on Thursday, November 28, 2025, the Authority said it anticipates a rise in scams as shoppers chase discounted deals. The CSA recorded a total of 266 cases of online shopping fraud from January to October 2025, with monetary losses of over GHS 600,000, the statement said.

The warning comes as Black Friday promotions intensify across digital platforms, creating prime opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit unsuspecting consumers hunting for bargains. The authority noted that fraudsters exploit digital platforms to target victims during periods of heightened commercial activity.

The Authority highlighted common tactics used by scammers, noting that brand impersonation, fake online shops, and phishing schemes remain widespread. According to the alert, fraudsters often mimic legitimate brands on search engines, run fake social media shops, or lure victims with deceptive links that steal personal information.

Scammers use search engine optimization techniques to manipulate results, listing their contact information at the top when consumers search for known brands. Unsuspecting victims, after engaging these scammers, make advance payments for products or services which they never receive. The scammers proceed to block their victims after receiving payments.

The CSA revealed that cybercriminals also create online profiles, especially on social media, to sell nonexistent goods and services at prices that seem too good to be true. After making advance payments to mobile money wallets of the scammers, which usually do not bear the names of the supposed shops, victims are blocked and do not receive what they paid for.

Another tactic involves tricking online shoppers into disclosing sensitive information such as credit or debit card information or account passwords. Fraudsters lure victims via email, WhatsApp message, or SMS to click on links that lead to legitimate looking but fraudulent shopping sites designed to capture personal and financial data.

The CSA urged the public to verify contact details through official sources, avoid unfamiliar online stores, and be cautious of offers that appear too good to be true. It further advised consumers to insist on payment after delivery and inspection of products, a practice that protects buyers from losing money to sellers who never intend to deliver goods.

The Authority recommended that consumers check via official websites or reliable sources to validate the contact details of shops and businesses rather than relying solely on search engine results. Additionally, shoppers should check user reviews to verify the reputation of online retailers before making purchases.

The CSA emphasized limiting shopping to reputable and well known online stores while exercising caution with unfamiliar shopping sites. Consumers must be cautious of phone calls, emails, or messages promising deals that seem excessively generous, as these often signal fraudulent schemes.

The alert advised ensuring that mobile money transactions go to verified business accounts rather than personal wallets. Shoppers should verify that the mobile money account name matches the business name before completing transactions, as discrepancies often indicate scam operations.

Online fraud has emerged as Ghana’s leading cybercrime threat. Isaac Socrates Mensah from the CSA disclosed that online fraud alone accounted for GH¢12.87 million in losses between January and September 2025, highlighting the scale of the problem facing consumers and businesses.

Ghana lost more than GH¢19 million to cybercrime between January and September 2025, representing a 17 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The country recorded 2,008 cyber incidents in the first half of 2025 alone, marking a 52 percent rise from 2024.

The CSA has responded to the troubling trend by blocking over 1,300 SIM cards linked to network related crimes. The crackdown targeted various telecommunications companies, with different categories of cybercrime prompting specific actions across MTN, Telecel, and AT networks.

Beyond mobile cases, the CSA also shut down 203 fraudulent websites and deactivated 738 impersonation accounts posing as Members of Parliament (MPs), government officials, and public figures. These fake accounts have become increasingly sophisticated, making it harder for ordinary citizens to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent communications.

Mensah, Senior Manager at the Cyber Security Authority, emphasized that crimes committed are mostly not technical but social engineering, fueled largely by greed. He noted that people are often quick to blame service providers when incidents occur, but deeper investigation reveals victims were social engineered into giving out information or taking certain actions.

The CSA operates a 24 hour helpline for reporting suspected cyber fraud incidents. Citizens can call or text 292, use WhatsApp at 0501603111, or send emails to [email protected]. The Authority encourages immediate reporting of suspicious activities to help track and potentially apprehend cybercriminals.

President John Dramani Mahama, speaking at the 2025 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month launch on October 1, emphasized the importance of international cooperation, stating that cyber threats know no borders and it’s crucial to put measures in place to prevent them. The president’s remarks underscored government recognition of cybersecurity as a national priority.

Ghana is taking bold steps to strengthen its digital identification system and clamp down on SIM related fraud through a new SIM re registration exercise. The initiative aims to ensure that mobile numbers can be traced to verified identities, making it harder for criminals to operate anonymously.

The CSA stressed that while the Cybersecurity Agency will do its part, individuals must be aware of dangers they face and implement security measures to avoid becoming victims. Because it’s more of a social problem than technical, creating awareness and educating people about what they should and shouldn’t do remains critical.

Black Friday, which falls on November 29, 2025, has become one of the busiest shopping days globally, with retailers offering significant discounts to attract consumers. In Ghana, both physical stores and online platforms participate in the annual event, with digital commerce experiencing rapid growth in recent years.

The surge in online shopping during promotional periods creates ideal conditions for cybercriminals. Consumers distracted by deals and time limited offers may overlook warning signs of fraudulent operations. The pressure to complete transactions quickly before promotions end further reduces vigilance.

Common warning signs of fraudulent online shops include significantly lower prices than competitors, requests for advance payment without delivery guarantees, mobile money accounts bearing personal names rather than business names, poor website design with spelling and grammar errors, absence of physical address or contact information beyond a phone number, and pressure tactics urging immediate payment before offers expire.

Legitimate online retailers typically provide multiple contact channels, have established social media presence with verified badges, accept payment on delivery or use secure payment gateways, display clear return and refund policies, and maintain consistent branding across platforms.

The CSA’s warning extends beyond Black Friday to the upcoming holiday shopping season, when consumer spending traditionally peaks. Cybercriminals often sustain fraudulent operations from November through December, capitalizing on gift shopping and year end promotions.

Financial institutions have also cautioned customers about increased fraud risks during peak shopping periods. Banks recommend using credit cards for online purchases rather than debit cards, as credit cards typically offer better fraud protection and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Consumers who fall victim to online shopping fraud should immediately report incidents to the CSA, contact their bank or mobile money provider to attempt transaction reversal, file a complaint with the Ghana Police Service Cybercrime Unit, and warn others through social media to prevent additional victims.

The Authority’s alert reflects growing concerns about Ghana’s cybersecurity landscape as digital commerce expands. While online shopping offers convenience and competitive pricing, the lack of robust consumer protection mechanisms leaves shoppers vulnerable to sophisticated fraud schemes.

Looking ahead, the CSA continues working with telecommunications companies, financial institutions, and law enforcement agencies to combat cybercrime. However, the Authority emphasizes that consumer awareness and vigilance remain the most effective defenses against online fraud.

The Black Friday warning serves as a reminder that bargain hunters must balance enthusiasm for deals with careful verification of sellers. In an environment where scammers continuously adapt tactics, consumers bear responsibility for protecting their financial information and making informed purchasing decisions.

The CSA encourages shoppers to prioritize security over convenience, take time to verify sellers before making payments, and remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. These simple precautions can prevent significant financial losses and protect personal information from exploitation.