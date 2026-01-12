Cyber Fraud Overtakes Ransomware as Top Security Threat

Cyber enabled fraud has overtaken ransomware as the top concern for chief executive officers (CEOs) globally, while 87 percent of organizations experienced rising artificial intelligence (AI) related vulnerabilities last year, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026.

The fifth edition of the annual report released on January 12 found that 73 percent of respondents were directly affected by fraud or knew someone who was affected in 2025. CEOs now rank fraud and phishing ahead of ransomware as their primary cybersecurity concerns.

Jeremy Jurgens, managing director at WEF, stated that as cyber risks become more interconnected and consequential, cyber enabled fraud has emerged as one of the most disruptive forces in the digital economy, undermining trust, distorting markets and directly affecting people’s lives.

The report developed in collaboration with Accenture surveyed 804 global business leaders in 92 countries, including 105 CEOs, 316 chief information security officers (CISOs) and 123 other C suite executives such as chief technology officers and chief risk officers.

Ninety four percent of leaders expect AI to be the most consequential force shaping cybersecurity in 2026. Organizations are responding by nearly doubling the share assessing AI security, from 37 percent to 64 percent. Data leaks linked to generative AI at 34 percent and advancing adversarial capabilities at 29 percent are among the leading concerns for 2026.

Paolo Dal Cin, global lead for Accenture Cybersecurity, stated that the weaponization of AI, persistent geopolitical friction and systemic supply chain risks are upending traditional cyber defenses. For C suite leaders, the imperative is clear: they must pivot from traditional cyber protection to cyber defense powered by advanced and agentic AI to be resilient against AI driven threat actors.

Geopolitical volatility is weakening confidence in national cyber preparedness. Thirty one percent of respondents reported low confidence in their nations’ ability to respond to critical infrastructure attacks. Confidence levels vary widely, from 84 percent in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to 13 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Sixty four percent of organizations now factor geopolitically motivated attacks into their risk strategies, while 91 percent of the largest enterprises are adjusting their cybersecurity posture accordingly.

Supply chains remain a major systemic vulnerability. Among large companies, 65 percent cite third party and supply chain risks as their greatest cyber resilience barrier, up from 54 percent last year. Concentration risk is intensifying, with incidents at major cloud and internet service providers demonstrating how infrastructure level failures can trigger widespread downstream impacts across interconnected digital ecosystems.

Cyber inequity is widening across regions and sectors. Smaller organizations are twice as likely to report insufficient resilience compared to large firms. Regionally, the shortage of cybersecurity talent is most pronounced in Latin America and the Caribbean, with 65 percent of organizations reporting insufficient skills to achieve their security objectives. Sixty three percent of organizations in sub Saharan Africa face similar constraints.

Josephine Teo, minister for Digital Development and Information and minister in charge of Cybersecurity and Smart Nation Group in Singapore, stated that developments in AI are reshaping multiple domains including cybersecurity. When deployed responsibly, these technologies can strengthen cyber defenses by supporting faster detection and response, but if misused or poorly governed they can introduce serious risks from data leaks to cyberattacks.

The gap between highly resilient organizations and those falling behind remains stark, with skills shortages and resource constraints amplifying systemic risk. Global supply chains have become more interconnected and opaque, turning third party dependencies into systemic vulnerabilities.

These dynamics are converging at a moment when inequalities in cyber capabilities are widening, leaving smaller organizations and emerging economies disproportionately exposed, according to the report.

The report identifies that this year marks a shift where cyber resilience can no longer be approached as a technical function alone but as a strategic requirement that underpins economic stability, national resilience and public trust.

Dal Cin emphasized that true business resilience is built by fusing cyber strategy, operational continuity and foundational trust, enabling organizations to swiftly adapt to the dynamic threat landscape.

The report calls on leaders across sectors to move beyond isolated efforts and commit to raising the collective baseline by sharing intelligence, aligning standards and investing in the capabilities needed to ensure all organizations can benefit from a more secure and resilient digital environment.

This fifth edition of the Global Cybersecurity Outlook series has traced a steady evolution from pandemic driven digitalization to today’s increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. The new findings point to a cyber landscape undergoing profound structural shifts.

Jurgens stated the challenge for leaders is no longer just understanding the threat but acting collectively to stay ahead of it. Building meaningful cyber resilience will require coordinated action across governments, businesses and technology providers to protect trust and stability in an increasingly AI driven world.

WEF’s 56th Annual Meeting takes place January 19 to 23 in Davos Klosters, Switzerland, convening leaders from business, government, international organizations, civil society and academia under the theme A Spirit of Dialogue.