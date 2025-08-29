Cyber authority warns of fake Google listings targeting major brands

The Cyber Security Authority has issued an urgent warning about cybercriminals creating fraudulent Google listings to impersonate popular brands and steal from unsuspecting customers.

Scammers are manipulating Google Maps and search results by creating fake business profiles for well-known companies including Pizza Hut, Papaye, Burger King, Hisense, and Bel Aqua. The fraudulent listings also target banks, airlines, hotels, courier services, and government agencies.

The criminals insert fake phone numbers, emails, and websites into these listings, which often appear at the top of Google search results. When victims contact these numbers, scammers pose as customer service representatives to extract sensitive information like one-time passwords and PINs.

“When users search for a company’s details online, they are often presented with the fraudulent contact information at the top of Google results,” the CSA explained in a Friday statement.

The stolen credentials are then used to withdraw funds, authorize unauthorized transactions, or collect payments for goods and services that are never delivered. The authority noted that even paid advertisements marked as “Ads” can contain fraudulent information.

The CSA urged Ghanaians to verify contact details through official company websites before making calls or sharing personal information. Citizens should never provide confidential details like PINs or OTPs to strangers, regardless of how legitimate they appear.

The authority encouraged reporting of suspicious listings directly to Google and the CSA for swift action. Businesses were advised to monitor their online presence regularly and consider acquiring toll-free numbers to build customer trust.

Suspected cybercrimes can be reported through the CSA’s 24-hour incident center at 292, WhatsApp 0501603111, or email [email protected].

Read he full report here: PUBLIC-ALERT-Brand-Impersonation-Scams-Using-Google-Maps-and-Searches