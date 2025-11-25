CWG Ghana Secures International Information Security Certification

CWG Ghana Limited has attained the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, a globally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), following a rigorous independent audit of its operations.

The certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to data protection, operational resilience, and international best practices in cybersecurity. Managing Director Harriet Yartey, who also serves as Vice President for Regions at CWG PLC, described the achievement as a major milestone that reaffirms the company’s dedication to building robust, secure systems.

“This certification is not only a reflection of our internal controls, but also our strategic vision to exceed industry standards in information security,” Yartey explained. The certification covers key operational areas including sales, finance, project management, technical operations, data centres, and disaster recovery sites.

With cyber threats increasing in scale and sophistication across Africa, the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 framework provides CWG Ghana with a structured approach to managing information security risks. The upgraded system includes 24/7 incident monitoring, a documented incident response plan, severity based classification protocols, root cause analysis, and integration with business continuity planning.

Yartey noted that the company’s incident response capabilities have been significantly enhanced and aligned with global standards. “We are now better equipped to detect, respond to, and recover from potential breaches with speed and precision,” she stated.

The certification sets the stage for further investments in advanced security initiatives. CWG Ghana plans to implement a Zero Trust Architecture, strengthen third party risk management, and adopt security automation tools to improve efficiency and reduce operational risk. Yartey emphasized that the certification represents a foundation for continuous improvement rather than an endpoint.

“We are committed to evolving alongside the threat landscape and maintaining the trust of our stakeholders,” she said. Beyond internal systems, CWG Ghana is advocating for wider industry collaboration to raise cybersecurity standards across Ghana and the West African sub region.

Yartey stressed that security is not a one organization task, adding that the company stands ready to work closely with regulators, partners, and the wider business community to promote a culture of cybersecurity awareness and resilience. She emphasized that the achievement demonstrates this level of compliance is both possible and necessary regardless of organizational size.

The certification aligns with the broader vision of digital transformation in Africa and contributes to Ghana’s ambitions of becoming a secure, regional technology hub. CWG Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of CWG PLC, provides innovative information technology solutions across the financial services, telecommunications, energy, and public sectors throughout the continent.