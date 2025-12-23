CWG Ghana Charts Digital Security Future

CWG Ghana Limited stands at the forefront of the nation’s cybersecurity transformation, having recently secured dual certifications that position it as a regional technology leader while expanding beyond traditional banking and telecommunications sectors.

The company, a subsidiary of Pan-African technology firm CWG PLC, operates across Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Uganda, delivering solutions spanning digital transformation, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and extensive training programs. Managing Director Harriet Yartey, who also serves as Vice President for Regions at CWG PLC, outlined the company’s evolution and strategic direction in an exclusive interview.

CWG Ghana’s recent Tier 1 cybersecurity vendor certification by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) under the Ghana Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), combined with its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), reflects significant progress in addressing escalating digital threats.

“This certification is a major milestone for CWG Ghana and reaffirms our dedication to building robust, secure systems that inspire confidence among our clients and partners,” Yartey explained. “It is not only a reflection of our internal controls, but also our strategic vision to exceed industry standards in information security.”

The ISO certification followed rigorous independent audits covering sales, finance, project management, technical operations, data centers, and disaster recovery sites. The implementation process benefited from years of deployment and consulting experience that facilitated relatively smooth certification procedures.

Recent cybersecurity challenges have highlighted the importance of comprehensive security frameworks. Yartey described supporting a financial institution experiencing frequent phishing attacks that undermined customer trust and threatened regulatory compliance. The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 framework guided systematic assessment to identify vulnerabilities, followed by phased implementation balancing capital and operational expenditure.

“Following our ISO 27001:2022 certification, our incident response capabilities have been significantly enhanced,” Yartey noted. The company established protocols for identifying, reporting, containing, investigating, and recovering from security incidents, including continuous monitoring, escalation procedures, severity-based classification, and root cause analysis processes.

The CSA Tier 1 certification carries particular weight in Ghana’s evolving digital landscape. Organizations across sectors including telecommunications and banking now specifically request proof of CSA certification before engaging vendors, expanding CWG Ghana’s reach and reinforcing its reputation.

“This certification signals our adherence to stringent security standards,” Yartey said. “The combination of our CSA Tier 1 status and ISO 27001:2022 certification provides powerful evidence of our comprehensive security capabilities.”

Ghana’s cybersecurity ecosystem has progressed substantially over two decades, particularly following establishment of the CSA, which introduced standardized regulatory frameworks and heightened security awareness. The authority leads Cybersecurity Awareness Month each October, promoting education campaigns about protection measures.

CWG Ghana now targets expansion into manufacturing and healthcare sectors, recognizing growing data protection needs as these industries adopt digital technologies. “Manufacturing, for example, is increasingly data-driven, and many companies are realizing the importance of data protection,” Yartey explained. “By expanding our services, we aim to help these sectors safeguard their data and align with best practices.”

The company actively invests in artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to meet evolving client requirements. Recent projects include implementing AI-enhanced solutions for banking clients requiring better data insights. “Automation, especially, has become critical in minimizing risks and enhancing cybersecurity, particularly for industries vulnerable to fraud,” Yartey stated.

CWG Ghana’s services encompass fraud management, privilege access management, and identity access management through partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) including Finaco, CyberArk, and Clari5. Infrastructure partnerships with HP and Dell provide reliable backup and storage solutions.

Talent development remains central to operations through CWG Academy, which has trained over 200 graduates in systems administration, storage management, and cybersecurity at discounted rates. The company partners with the University of Ghana, awarding laptops and offering yearlong internships to top graduating Computer Science students, with expansion to additional universities planned from 2025.

“We prioritize skills development through various learning opportunities, including self-learning, sponsored training, and partner-led enablement sessions,” Yartey said. The company maintains an innovation hall where young talents experiment, share ideas, and incubate new concepts.

CWG Ghana’s commitment to gender equity places women in numerous management positions, including project management and procurement roles traditionally male-dominated. “As suggested, we are deeply committed to gender equity,” Yartey noted. “Today, we have women heading departments like project management and procurement. This shift is evidence of CWG Ghana’s dedication to an inclusive environment where everyone has equal opportunities to excel.”

The company has directly created over 100 jobs while supporting countless local businesses through investments in training and skills development. Corporate social responsibility initiatives focus on education, including discussions with organization Engine to provide six months of free IT skills training for students.

Looking ahead, CWG Ghana plans implementing Zero Trust Architecture, strengthening third-party risk management, and adopting security automation tools. “This certification is not the endpoint, but the foundation for continuous improvement,” Yartey emphasized. “We are committed to evolving alongside the threat landscape and maintaining the trust of our stakeholders.”

The company anticipates digital transformation continuing to shape the industry, creating more vulnerabilities as cybersecurity threats evolve. “We anticipate advancements in AI-based security and more sophisticated cyberattacks,” Yartey said. The hybrid work model popularized post-COVID introduces additional security risks as employees often work from outside secure environments.

Data privacy and Internet of Things (IoT) security are expected to gain prominence as digital adoption grows. CWG Ghana is preparing by enhancing protocols protecting client environments, whether employees work in offices or remotely.

“Our mission is to provide peace of mind through reliable solutions,” Yartey concluded. “We invest heavily in technology, talent, and partnerships to bring the best to our clients. We are not just here to provide a service; we are here to build lasting trust with our clients and the communities we serve.”