CUTS Director Calls for PhD Top Up Route for Affected Lecturers

The West African Regional Director of CUTS International, Appiah Kusi Adomako, is calling for a balanced remedy to preserve academic integrity while protecting livelihoods amid the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) crackdown on fake PhD certificates from unapproved universities. The lawyer proposes allowing affected academics to regularize their qualifications through recognized local universities while remaining in their teaching positions.

Adomako made the proposal following GTEC’s recent blacklisting of unaccredited doctoral programs that has left many academics, especially in technical universities and business schools, in a state of anxiety. The commission is acting to safeguard the quality of higher education, but the decision has exposed a deeper dilemma about what happens to those who earned their PhDs from institutions previously approved by the same regulator.

Writing in his article “When PhDs from the Black Market Invade the Town and the Gown” published by Asaase Radio, Adomako argued that some of the very institutions now deemed unfit were once approved by the then National Accreditation Board, GTEC’s predecessor. Several Ghanaians pursued those programs with official clearance and government bursaries, raising questions of fairness.

Adomako insists that when a regulator approves a program and later revokes that approval, those who pursued such degrees in good faith have suffered what lawyers call detrimental reliance. He explained that detrimental reliance occurs when you make a statement or give someone an assurance and the person relies on such statement or assurance, barring you from doing things to the detriment of the person.

The lawyer believes the commission has a moral and legal obligation to protect such individuals since they acted based on public assurance. They trusted a public authority and made life altering decisions on that basis, according to Adomako. He stated that every court of equity would estop GTEC from taking any action to invalidate their qualification.

The issue carries significant consequences for Ghana’s tertiary education system. A large number of affected individuals are faculty members in technical universities and business schools, many occupying critical teaching and administrative roles. Their sudden removal could destabilize institutions and disrupt academic programs.

Adomako proposes a practical middle ground allowing affected faculty members to regularize their qualifications through Ghana’s accredited universities such as the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), or University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). They could complete their PhDs by dissertation while remaining at their post, he suggested.

This PhD top up route would allow lecturers to demonstrate academic competence and meet local academic standards without uprooting their careers. We cannot ratify what is wrong, but we can remedy it, Adomako told The High Street Journal. He believes the approach would preserve institutional integrity while avoiding unnecessary human costs.

Some critics express concern that the proposed remedy could lower academic standards, insisting that high academic standards must not be compromised. Adomako argues that his proposal would achieve both goals, upholding standards while averting social and institutional harm.

High standards need to be set; we cannot ratify what is wrong, but we can remedy it by allowing the affected to undertake a PhD program via dissertation or by publication, he maintained. For him, the correction must be done with balance and fairness rather than punitive measures that destroy careers.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has backed GTEC in its effort to purge the tertiary education space of fake PhD holders parading around as doctors. UTAG condemned the growing trend of individuals acquiring and parading honorary doctorate degrees and fraudulent academic certificates from unaccredited and questionable institutions.

UTAG noted with grave concern the increasing abuse and misrepresentation of such honorary titles, particularly when used for professional advancement, public deception and influence peddling. The association called on the Ministry of Education and GTEC to strengthen public education on the meaning, limits and appropriate use of honorary degrees.

GTEC Director General Professor Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor has been leading the commission’s intensified crackdown since mid 2025. On October 20, 2025, GTEC published a list identifying 50 unrecognized tertiary institutions operating without proper accreditation. The commission warned the public and heads of tertiary institutions against dealing with them.

The Private Universities Students’ Association of Ghana (PUSAG) praised GTEC for its decisive action, describing the move as bold, necessary and timely in safeguarding students’ futures. Over 3,500 students from 22 unaccredited institutions have already had their chances of participating in the 2025/2026 national service scheme affected, according to PUSAG.

Several organizations including the Assemblies of God Ghana have issued warnings to members against enrolling in or using qualifications obtained from unaccredited tertiary institutions. The church emphasized that any qualifications earned from unaccredited institutions, including doctorates or professional certificates, would not be recognized within the Assemblies of God.

GTEC has announced plans to publish serial lists of unaccredited programs and centers in newspapers and on its website. The commission will submit lists to all government agencies so they will not employ anybody who has a certificate from an unaccredited program. GTEC has also put a freeze on accreditation for new programs by universities that have not fully renewed already running programs.

Under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023), GTEC regulates all tertiary institutions and protects the sanctity of academic credentials. Individuals who continue to use unearned or honorary titles deceptively could face legal and reputational consequences.

For Adomako, the unfolding saga presents GTEC with a test of both regulatory courage and fairness. The actions of GTEC in the coming weeks will determine whether the regulator can correct past errors without destroying careers and weakening institutions in the process.

The goal should not be to humiliate but to heal, and to strengthen the integrity of our higher education system while protecting those who, in good faith, trusted the system that is now turning its back on them, according to Adomako. His proposal seeks to balance the need for academic standards with compassion for those caught in regulatory reversals beyond their control.