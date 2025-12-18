Customs revenue has increased to US$ 3,179,125,238.11 in September, 2025 – Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana.

Report by Ben LARYEA

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has stated that customs revenue for the country has increased to us $3,179,125,238.11 as at September, 2025, up from US $3,108, 226,482.40 in 2024.

According to the Association, stakeholders in this regard must put port performance in its’s broader economic context, adding that trader’s reality is shaped not only by port operations but also by taxes, exchange rates, inflation, interest rates among others.

The Executive Secretary of Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Mr. Samson Asaki Awiingobit was speaking to the media on the 2025 ‘’Business Performance Review and Current happenings ‘’ in the country’s port sector.

He said reports from port authorities indicates that operational reforms including 24-hour terminal activities have improved cargo handling, capacity and making the Tema port very competitive as a regional hub adding that port operations have enhanced clearances and have impacted positively on importers and exporters.

‘’The Association have however called on government for continued policy direction such as foreign exchange availability for importers and exporters, concessions support mechanisms to cushion businesses and reforms to make Ghana port a world class in the West Africa sub- region’’ he said.

He applauded government for creating an anabling and a conducive environment for trade and business and was quick to urge government to look into recent public reports about a planned Artificial Intelligence AI system solution at the country’s ports with credibility, transparency in relations to ICUMS.

He said a company by name Truedare Investments Ltd, a Cyprus registered entity is expected to start operations with registration number HE 469406 at the port from January, 2026 on AI operations saying, the said company have no proper record on port automation or AI systems as the Association have expressed worries.

He said ICUMS is the core national customs platform hosting 100% of Ghana’s customs declarations, trade values, trade profiles of companies among others, adding it is not merely an operational tool but a strategic national data asset hence the Association be included in such sensitive deals.

‘’The Association therefore call for inclusion in any decisions regarding AI at the port operations’’ he said, indicating further that it is the only way to ensure the countries trade and business to remain resilient at the ports