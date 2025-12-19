Customs Revenue Climbs Past US$3.17 Billion as Port Reforms Lift Trade Volumes

Ghana’s push to modernise its ports and streamline customs processes is beginning to pay off, with customs revenue climbing past US$3.17 billion as faster cargo clearance, extended operating hours and digital reforms lift trade volumes and competitiveness.

The growth reflects rising trade volumes, better compliance and the positive impact of policies designed to increase revenue while making it easier and faster for importers and exporters to do business. According to the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, customs revenue stood at US$3,179,125,238.11 as of September 2025, compared with US$3,108,226,482.40 recorded in 2024.

The growth reflects higher trade volumes and the impact of ongoing operational reforms at Ghana’s ports, which are focused on improving efficiency, strengthening transparency and enhancing revenue collection. Samson Asaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary of the IEAG, said in the association’s year-end review and developments report that “Ghana’s ports remain the backbone of our international trade and a major engine of national revenue.”

His comments reflect strong confidence among stakeholders in ongoing reforms that are easing business processes for importers and exporters alike. The revenue increase, while modest in percentage terms, demonstrates that efficiency improvements and extended operations are translating into measurable financial gains for government.

A cornerstone of this performance has been the introduction of 24-hour terminal operations at key maritime gateways, particularly the Port of Tema. Implemented as part of the government’s 24-hour economy initiative launched earlier in the year, continuous port operations have enhanced cargo handling capacity and reduced processing backlogs, enabling faster clearances and making Ghana’s ports more competitive in the West African sub-region.

These around-the-clock services have delivered tangible trade facilitation benefits, especially for time-sensitive goods, strengthening the appeal of Ghana’s ports to international shipping lines and regional traders. Extended operating hours reduce dwell time for cargo and allow importers to clear goods outside traditional working hours, lowering storage costs and improving supply chain predictability.

In support of this policy, financial institutions such as the Agricultural Development Bank have introduced 24-hour payment services that align with extended port operations, helping importers and freight forwarders manage logistical demands more efficiently. The coordination between port operations and financial services demonstrates the systemic nature of the reforms being implemented.

On the digital front, upgrades to the Integrated Customs Management System, a key platform for customs processing, have also played a critical role in improving clearance times and revenue assurance. These enhancements are designed to expand the system’s capacity, reduce downtimes and deliver a more reliable and transparent interface for traders and regulatory agencies.

ICUMS has been central to customs operations since its implementation, serving as the primary platform for import and export declarations, duty calculations and cargo tracking. Improvements to the system address previous complaints about system stability and processing speed, issues that had occasionally caused delays and frustrated users.

The ongoing reforms are helping to streamline operations and improve efficiency at Ghana’s ports, strengthening the country’s position as a key gateway for trade within Africa and beyond. Ghana’s ports handle the majority of the country’s imports and exports, making their efficiency critical to overall economic performance and competitiveness.

Port modernisation also supports Ghana’s ambitions under the African Continental Free Trade Area, where efficient logistics and customs processes are essential for capitalising on expanded market access. Countries with faster, more reliable ports gain competitive advantages in attracting trade flows and serving as regional distribution hubs.

However, sustaining revenue growth and efficiency gains will require continued attention to infrastructure quality, security and digital systems. Industry observers note that while progress has been made, Ghana’s ports still face challenges including congestion during peak periods, infrastructure constraints and the need for ongoing investment in equipment and technology.

The revenue figures provided by IEAG reflect collections across all customs points, though maritime ports account for the largest share. Land border posts and airports also contribute to customs revenue, though their volumes are significantly smaller than seaport collections.

Customs revenue represents a critical component of government’s domestic revenue mobilisation efforts, particularly as Ghana seeks to reduce reliance on borrowing and build fiscal sustainability. Improving revenue collection without imposing additional tax burdens depends on expanding the tax base, improving compliance and increasing trade volumes through better facilitation.

The association’s positive assessment of port reforms contrasts with earlier periods when traders frequently complained about delays, opacity and high costs at Ghana’s ports. The shift in sentiment suggests that recent initiatives are addressing longstanding bottlenecks, though stakeholders emphasise that maintaining momentum requires consistent policy implementation.

To maintain this momentum, continued investment in infrastructure, security and digital systems will be crucial to supporting growth and enhancing Ghana’s role in regional trade. The government has signalled commitment to further port development, including plans for expanded terminal capacity and additional digital integration across trade facilitation platforms.

IEAG represents businesses engaged in import and export activities across multiple sectors. The association’s data and assessments provide insights into how policy reforms are affecting private sector operations and trade competitiveness. Its year-end review serves as a barometer of business sentiment regarding Ghana’s trade environment.

The customs revenue growth, while not dramatic, demonstrates that incremental reforms can produce measurable results. Whether these gains can be sustained and expanded will depend on government’s ability to maintain policy consistency, address remaining infrastructure gaps and continue investing in systems that support efficient trade operations.