Customs Official Warns Importers on Compliance Lapses

Importers who fail to properly complete their Import Declaration Forms risk facing delays, penalties and persistent audits that can cripple their businesses, a senior Customs official has warned at a trade compliance webinar organized by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce and PwC Ghana.

Rubben Kwaku Satu, Senior Revenue Officer with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, emphasized that attention to detail during the initial declaration stage can determine whether an import transaction proceeds smoothly or becomes mired in disputes with authorities.

Speaking at Monday’s webinar on navigating Ghana’s import taxes, Satu outlined how non-compliance affects businesses throughout the import process, from fund remittance through to cargo clearance. Penalties can include fines, confiscation of goods, legal action and heightened scrutiny through post-clearance audits, consequences that can significantly damage a company’s operations and reputation.

The Customs officer urged importers to ensure that sales contracts, sole distributorship agreements and invoices are clearly documented before submitting declarations. He also stressed the importance of obtaining Certificates of Origin and export documents to qualify for preferential tariff rates under various trade agreements, savings that many businesses overlook due to incomplete documentation.

“When the IDF is not completed properly, businesses may face challenges throughout the transaction process,” Satu said, advising companies not to leave form completion to chance. He cautioned against using different Import Declaration Forms at various stages of a single transaction, a practice that can raise suspicions of fund transfers without corresponding goods.

For businesses that maintain compliance, the benefits extend beyond avoiding penalties. Satu highlighted enhanced reputation and credibility with Customs authorities, lower operational costs across the trade value chain, and favourable risk profiling that can lead to reduced inspection rates. Compliant importers also position themselves for eventual Authorised Economic Operator status, which brings additional facilitation benefits.

The Ghana Revenue Authority has deployed several systems to support compliance while reducing opportunities for corruption. The Integrated Customs Management System serves as a single window platform for clearance processes, integrating most stakeholders and minimizing human intervention. The Ghana.gov platform allows importers to fulfill tax obligations online, further streamlining procedures.

Satu revealed that Customs is preparing to deploy Advance Cargo Information systems and artificial intelligence tools to strengthen efficiency and compliance monitoring. These technological upgrades suggest authorities are moving toward more automated verification processes that could catch discrepancies earlier in the import cycle.

He advised businesses to maintain all import-related documentation, including permits, receipts and declarations, for at least six years to facilitate any post-clearance audits. That retention period aligns with international best practices but remains challenging for smaller importers who may lack proper record-keeping systems.

The webinar, moderated by PwC’s Alexander Fiifi-Yankson, also covered Customs operations, major import taxes and levies, suspense regimes, exemptions and practical compliance strategies. The session reflects growing concern among business groups about the complexity of Ghana’s import regime and the need for clearer guidance on meeting regulatory requirements.

Whether the heightened focus on compliance through educational outreach will meaningfully reduce violation rates remains to be seen. Much will depend on how effectively Customs communicates changing requirements and whether the promised technology systems deliver the efficiency gains officials are projecting.