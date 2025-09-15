Customers Set to Win Big as MTN MoMo Launches “Me Nsa Aka” Promo

MTN MobileMoney Limited has officially launched the “Me Nsa Aka” Consumer Promo, designed to encourage customers to adopt and actively use the MoMo App for their financial transactions while rewarding their loyalty.

The launch, held at the Roots Apartment Hotel in Osu, brought together MTN executives, Mobile Money Ltd leadership, partners, financial institutions, agents, advocacy groups, and media representatives. The promotion will run from September 15 to December 15, 2025.

Promoting Digital Finance

The campaign, themed “One MoMo App, Endless Rewards,” aims to move customers from traditional USSD services to a fully digital platform. Customers conducting transactions via the MoMo App, including sending money, paying bills, accessing loans, and securing insurance, will qualify for rewards at daily, weekly, and monthly intervals, culminating in a grand prize of up to GHC100,000.

Abdul Majeed Rufai, Senior Manager of Fintech Channels at MTN MobileMoney, said the initiative is both a way of thanking loyal customers and encouraging them to embrace digital financial tools.

He highlighted the app’s features, including biometric login and facial recognition, which enable seamless access without relying solely on PINs. Daily prizes include amounts ranging from GHC100 to GHC200 and high-speed routers. Weekly prizes range from GHC500 to GHC2,000, monthly prizes from GHC3,000 to GHC5,000, while five grand prize winners will receive between GHC10,000 and GHC100,000.

“Through this promo, we want to reward loyalty while encouraging customers to embrace the MoMo App as their go-to digital finance tool,” he said.

The launch of Me Nsa Aka reflects MTN MobileMoney’s broader mission to drive digital adoption, reward customer loyalty, and strengthen financial inclusion across Ghana. Customers are encouraged to download the MoMo App, participate in the promotion, and enjoy the convenience, security, and rewards of digital financial services.

Partnerships and Financial Inclusion

MTN MobileMoney continues to prioritize partnerships with banks, fintechs, insurance companies, and the Ghana Stock Exchange to expand the ecosystem. The company is also focused on financial inclusion, particularly for women and underserved communities, ensuring equitable access to digital financial services.

“Inclusion is not just a target; it is a responsibility. Whether in a market hub, rural community, or growing business, everyone deserves access to tools that improve their lives,” Mr. Rufai noted.

Protecting Customers

As part of its ongoing Shine Your Eye campaign, MTN MobileMoney emphasized the importance of security, particularly during promotional periods. Customers were reminded to follow three golden rules: never share their PIN, never allow others to transact on their behalf, and avoid discussing their wallet with strangers. Official promo-related calls will only come from 0244300000.

MTN Enhances MoMo App with New Features

Cynthia Fiamor, Manager of Applications and Channels at MTN, highlighted a range of new features on the refreshed MoMo App, describing it as a smarter, more secure, and user-friendly platform for digital financial transactions.

She explained that everything customers previously did on *170# can now be done directly on the app, but with an improved interface, enhanced visibility, and stronger security. Biometric authentication has been introduced, allowing customers to log in with fingerprints or facial recognition instead of PINs.

“We have taken the features of your smartphone and made them smarter for you. From today, you can activate your biometrics and enjoy the highest security on the MoMo App. No one can have your biometrics,” she said.

Other features include QR code payments for instant merchant transactions, “Pay by Link” to request money through a shareable link, and easy bill payments for water, electricity, and DStv. The MoMo App also supports insurance, investments, Ghana Stock Exchange trading, quick loans, and overdrafts.

Customers can now download account statements for 30, 90, or 120 days directly on the app, perform international money transfers to countries such as Nigeria, and enjoy seamless wallet-to-bank and bank-to-wallet transfers.

Cynthia revealed that the app now includes a referral reward system that gives users bonus data for inviting friends.

“If you download the app today, you will also benefit from several free transactions every weekend for the next 90 days. This is an exciting incentive for customers who want to save costs while enjoying the convenience of digital finance,” she said.

Endorsement from the National Lottery Authority

Priscilla Akuamoah, Account Executive at National Lottery Authority (NLA) confirmed that the “Me Nsa Aka” promotion is fair, transparent, and socially impactful.

According to her, the initiative adheres to Act 722, which regulates lottery games and ensures participant fairness.

“This initiative demonstrates how innovation, transparency, and social responsibility can deliver value not only to customers but also to the nation,” she said.

She added that proceeds from the promo will be directed to the Good Causes Foundation, which supports community projects aimed at positively transforming lives.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh