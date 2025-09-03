Curvaceous actress Awura Ama signs management deal with Streamline Production

Fast rising young Ghanaian actress Theresah Amoah popularly known as Awura Ama, has officially joined Streamline Production.

Awura Ama, who has already won the hearts and attention of many Ghanaian movie lovers with her natural talent, beauty and versatility on screen is yet to show to the world what she is really capable of.

Featured in several movies and skits alongside some of Ghana’s top names, including Dr Likeee, Nikki Samonas, Mercy Asiedu, among others, Awura Ama believes the best in her is yet to come.

Joining the family at Streamline Production, Awura Ama’s acting career is of no doubt about to soar to even greater heights.

Streamline Production is no stranger in discovering and managing talents. Over the past decades, the production house has been behind the success of many known personalities in both the music and movie industry, including songstress Sista Afia (Franchesca Duncan Williams).

This partnership between Streamline Production and Awura Ama is a huge step for her to enjoy broader opportunities, stronger brand positioning, and bigger projects in the coming months.

Movie lovers and fans of Awura Ama can look forward for more exciting works and collaborations under this new management.

You can follow the official movie channels of Streamline Production on YouTube (Kwaku Studios) and Koda Media Films for more exclusive contents.