Current Issues Editor Urges President Mahama to ‘Crack the Whip’ on Galamsey

The Managing Editor of Current Issues newspaper, Prosper Agbenyega, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to back his strong words against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, with decisive action — warning that Ghanaians are growing impatient with mere promises.

In an editorial published on Monday, Mr. Agbenyega urged the President to “crack the whip” and ensure that no member of his government or the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is shielded if found complicit in illegal mining activities.

“President Mahama has repeatedly pledged to wage an uncompromising war against illegal mining. His assurances — that no member of his government or the NDC will be shielded — have been received with cautious optimism by the public. But pledges alone are not enough. What Ghanaians demand now is decisive action,” Mr. Agbenyega stated.

He described illegal mining as “one of the most destructive forces undermining Ghana’s environment, economy, and moral fabric,” warning that politically connected individuals continue to profit while rivers turn brown and farmlands collapse.

Quoting a recent statement by NDC Communications Team member Delali Sewoekpor, who reiterated that President Mahama would sanction any party member found guilty of engaging in galamsey, Mr. Agbenyega said such assurances were commendable — but not sufficient.

“The time for talk has long passed,” he wrote. “This administration must demonstrate that the rule of law applies to everyone, regardless of political colour or connection.”

He stressed that any NDC officials or Members of Parliament implicated in illegal mining must face the full consequences of their actions, adding that political loyalty should never outweigh national interest.

“The fight against galamsey cannot be selective — it must be ruthless, transparent, and sustained,” the editorial said.

Mr. Agbenyega further called for the strict enforcement of President Mahama’s directive that government appointees are not to own mining licenses or leases while in office. He proposed regular audits, investigations, and the prosecution of any public officials found to be aiding illegal mining operators.

He acknowledged the efforts of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) but said its effectiveness would depend on the political will of the presidency.

“Every illegal miner with political backing must be exposed. Every state official who provides cover for galamsey operators must be dismissed and prosecuted,” he wrote.

Concluding his editorial, the Current Issues Managing Editor said the fight against galamsey is about more than protecting rivers and forests — it is about safeguarding Ghana’s future.

“Mr. President, this is not just a fight for cleaner rivers or greener forests — it is a fight for the soul of the nation. The people are watching. The credibility of your leadership depends on whether your government is willing to sacrifice political comfort for national interest,” Mr. Agbenyega stated.

He ended with a firm appeal:

“Crack the whip, Mr. President. Let your actions speak louder than your words.”