Curaçao, Smallest World Cup Nation, Faces Germany Sunday

Curaçao, the smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup, plays its opening match Sunday against Germany, capping an improbable rise built on the Netherlands’ Caribbean diaspora.

The island carries about 156,000 people across 444 square kilometres, smaller on both counts than any previous qualifier. It takes the record from Iceland, which reached the 2018 finals with roughly 350,000 residents. The tournament’s expansion to 48 teams, played across the United States, Canada and Mexico, helped open the door.

Curaçao earned its place the hard way. The team went unbeaten through a 10 match qualifying run in its region, sealing the spot with a goalless draw away to Jamaica on 18 November 2025. It became the first side from North and Central America to debut at a World Cup since Panama in 2018.

The squad explains much of the rest. Of the 26 players chosen, 25 were born in the Netherlands. Only midfielder Tahith Chong first played on the island, before moving to Dutch football as a boy. Curaçao’s place within the Kingdom of the Netherlands gives its people Dutch citizenship, and football’s eligibility rules let players with Curaçaoan parents or grandparents turn out for the island without naturalisation. Many came through the academies of Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord.

The plan took shape over a decade. Former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert began recruiting Dutch based players with island roots in 2015, turning a minor Caribbean side into a regional contender.

Dick Advocaat finished the job. At 78, the veteran Dutch coach becomes the oldest head coach in World Cup history. He briefly stepped down in February to care for his daughter before returning to steer the team to North America.

Among the coaches at this World Cup, only Ghana’s Carlos Queiroz and France’s Didier Deschamps will have worked at more editions of the tournament than Advocaat.

Few expect a deep run. Curaçao sits in Group E with Germany, Ecuador and Ivory Coast, and arrived in patchy form after a heavy friendly defeat by Scotland in late May. “It’s an impossibility that is made possible,” winger Kenji Gorre told the Guardian.