Cultural Bridges: Ghana, Brazil Strengthen Ties Ahead of 2025 Festival

Ghana and Brazil have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cultural relations through the upcoming Afro-Brazilian Ghanaian Festival, set for December 12–13, 2025, at the Gold Coast Bar and Grill in Accra.

At a preparatory meeting held at the Black Star Experience Secretariat, Mr. Rex Omar, CEO of the Secretariat, and Fuseini Mohammed, CEO of Big Twins Africa, met with Alexandre Souto, Minister-Counselor at the Embassy of Brazil in Ghana, along with representatives from Big Twins Africa Music and Dance Ensemble, the festival’s lead Ghanaian organizers.

Discussions centered on building strategic partnerships, curating artists who align with the festival’s vision and budget, and ensuring performances reflect the deep cultural essence of the celebration.

The festival, themed “Bridging Rhythms, Cultures, and Spirits,” will feature traditional and contemporary music and dance, a cultural symposium, art and food exhibitions, and a collaborative concert highlighting the shared heritage of Ghana and Brazil.