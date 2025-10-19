Cudjoe Urges Goldbod to Fund Galamsey Fight with Earnings

Franklin Cudjoe, founding president of IMANI Africa, is calling on the government to channel part of Ghana Gold Board’s impressive $8 billion earnings into combating illegal mining rather than seeking corporate donations for the fight against galamsey.

Ghana’s small-scale gold export sector generated over $8 billion in foreign exchange between January and October 15, 2025, according to data from Goldbod and the Precious Minerals Marketing Company. The figure represents a substantial rise from the $4.61 billion recorded in 2024 and nearly four times the $2.19 billion achieved in 2023.

Cudjoe suggested in a social media post that some of Goldbod’s earnings should be diverted into fighting galamsey since the agency wants to continue buying gold mined responsibly. He questioned why the Lands and Natural Resources Minister should appeal to corporate Ghana for funding when such significant revenue exists within the gold sector itself.

The IMANI president believes it’s paradoxical for an institution that profits from clean gold to remain passive while illegal mining threatens the very source of its success. His argument centers on business integrity; by investing even a modest portion of its earnings in anti-galamsey operations, Goldbod could help secure a cleaner and more sustainable supply chain.

This approach, Cudjoe argues, would ensure that the gold underpinning Ghana’s bonds remains ethically sourced. After all, galamsey continues to destroy farmlands, pollute rivers, and threaten legitimate gold production across the country.

Advocates and analysts have long argued that while Ghana seeks to maximize revenue from gold exports, the unchecked menace of illegal mining continues to undermine environmental sustainability. It also damages the credibility of the country’s gold industry on international markets.

Officials from Goldbod and PMMC attributed the milestone to ongoing reforms in the gold export value chain, including digital traceability systems, tighter licensing enforcement, and partnerships with international refineries. Yet critics like Cudjoe maintain that these achievements would be incomplete without addressing the root problem of illegal mining.

The debate raises fundamental questions about resource allocation. If Goldbod can mobilize billions in gold revenue, shouldn’t a fraction of that wealth go toward protecting the environment that makes such earnings possible? For Cudjoe, the answer is clear. The fight against galamsey isn’t just about environmental responsibility anymore; it’s about protecting Ghana’s economic future and the integrity of its gold industry.